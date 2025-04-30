How They Pulled It Off: A Built-in Tiled Bench That Honors the View

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Northern California’s Bay Area is known for its resplendent natural beauty. In a home in Oakland, New York-based design studio Kalos Eidos paid tribute to the characteristics of that ecosystem, with a nature-inspired palette and a layout designed to encourage flow between interior and exterior. "Our approach to the renovation was really geared towards having an emphasis on the main living spaces, extending them to the outside, and really seeing that part of the property as an underutilized asset when they purchased the home," Kalos Eidos founder Ryan Brooke Thomas explains.

At 1,400 square feet, the three bedroom, two bathroom home’s spaces are each relatively tight, so Thomas decided to utilize the 2,900 square feet of exterior space by creating intentional distinct areas to allow for a much roomier living environment. The living space already had large windows and a fireplace, so the studio’s work was in figuring out how to fully honor those details in their new design.