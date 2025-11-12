In Tokyo, Four Volumes Form a Miniature “Village” Where a Family Writes, Draws, and Plays Music

From the Architect: "One day, there was a family of three, and each of them, mom, dad, and Haru, had their own world. The husband wrote scripts at home, while his wife, an illustrator, drew pictures, and their daughter, Haru, was freely exploring her various talents. One of them was playing piano, and she often participated in contests.



"This is a project of creating a home where the family, all artists, three artists, can immerse themselves in their own unique world of their creation, alongside being a normal family full of laughter. Separate wings were created for each of the three artists, with a living room where the whole family could gather. By connecting the four independent buildings with gardens and terraces, many nooks and paths reminiscent of village alleys were created within the house. One could stand in the garden and think, An illustration is being created on the terrace over there, a story is being told in the room over there, and a serenade is playing from the room over there."

"This is a house with a world of three people; sometimes it’s three artists, sometimes it’s a family of three, who mix together, stay separate, visit each other’s spaces, and meet on the second-floor terrace serendipitously when walking from place to place, sharing snacks as they talk. When they gather together again, it seems as if they are creating a small village. The individuality of these three people is expressed in the shape of the roofs, and through these four different roofs, a Little Village is born.

