A Pink Pool in the Sky Buoys a Surprising Bali Home

Growing up in Georgia and spending my adulthood in California, I never—truly never—imagined I’d raise my family in a rose-colored villa in Bali, designed by my husband and my father, with an assist from me. But here I am with my spouse and two kids in a home near Uluwatu, where the view progresses from our pink swimming pool to emerald treetops, sapphire sea, and silhouettes of volcanoes to the north.

