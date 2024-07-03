SubscribeSign In
A Pink Pool in the Sky Buoys a Surprising Bali HomeView 19 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Pink Pool in the Sky Buoys a Surprising Bali Home

A “when in doubt, do the opposite” philosophy guided the design of the tropical retreat.
Text by
Photos by
View 19 Photos

Growing up in Georgia and spending my adulthood in California, I never—truly never—imagined I’d raise my family in a rose-colored villa in Bali, designed by my husband and my father, with an assist from me. But here I am with my spouse and two kids in a home near Uluwatu, where the view progresses from our pink swimming pool to emerald treetops, sapphire sea, and silhouettes of volcanoes to the north.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

Home ToursDwell Magazine