Breeze-Block Walls Add to the Airy Atmosphere of a Lakefront Home in Brazil

From the Architect: "Due to the large dimensions of the plot, the project was conceived from the outset as a sprawling single-story house, composed of separate volumes divided by small gardens and connected by a covered circulation path. The house can be understood as a juxtaposition of construction materials, where each element is presented in its distinct appearance and can be clearly understood in its specific function. The project follows an assembly logic, which becomes evident in the built work.

"The house is divided into seven volumes, separated by garden recesses. The largest block is the social area, which houses the living room, kitchen, and a veranda with a barbecue area. This block is connected to three other volumes, each containing two suites, by a long corridor. A wall made of hollow ceramic elements runs along the entire length of the circulation path, protecting it from rain and allowing cross-ventilation in all rooms connected by the corridor. From the living room veranda, the pool area can be accessed by walking through the garden on elevated platforms clad in white Itaúnas granite. Under the pool’s sundeck is a sauna, which opens up to the view of the Jurumirim reservoir. On the side opposite the reservoir, separated from the other blocks by the hollow brick wall, are two additional volumes: one containing a game and TV room, and another for services, with a kitchen, laundry area, and related facilities. The floor plan was entirely developed using a grid module.The project was based on the intersection of two perpendicular axes: a circulation axis that connects the bedroom blocks with the integrated living room/kitchen and the TV/game room, and a service axis that extends from the enclosed entrance veranda, forming a straight line between the garage and the barbecue area on the veranda.

"The house has two main facades with contrasting characteristics. The rear facade, which encloses the longitudinal circulation, is defined by a large wall of green ceramic hollow elements that spans the entire length of the building. The opposite facade, facing the reservoir, is entirely closed with anodized aluminum frames and clear glass. In the bedrooms, sliding folding panels made of perforated PVC fabric (Soltis screen) were also installed, which protect the interior spaces from sun exposure and insects while allowing ventilation.