An Alaskan Showhome Embraces Outdoor Living Through Cleverly Designed “Zones”

Juneau, Alaska, is one of the country’s most beautiful capital cities, with a temperate rainforest landscape that is spectacular to take in through all the seasons. Bauer/Clifton Interiors recently transformed a 1960s home in the area into an architectural show space, driven by the need to figure out a way to enjoy the setting on a winter day as much as a chilly summer evening. The star of the project is the impressive outdoor decking area that keeps the weather at bay without compromising the design vision—namely sleek surface-mounted heating units paired with a sculptural concrete fire pit.

The vision from the outset was to create a seamless flow between dedicated living, dining, kitchen, and spa areas for a resort-like feel. To achieve this ambitious vision, it was necessary to extend the decking without impacting the mature trees on the site. The result is an expansive arrangement of outdoor zones split over three levels—an upper deck, the grill zone, and a dining, lounge, and spa area—all connected by stairs. The upper deck offers views over the landscape and connects the kitchen with the outdoor grilling zone via a short set of stairs. This outdoor kitchen can also be accessed from the garage, which houses additional kitchen storage.

The home is surrounded by the natural beauty of Juneau. "Privacy and sightlines are key considerations when designing outdoor spaces," says Jason Clifton, principal designer at Bauer/Clifton Interiors. "We incorporated a mix of railing styles for this deck, including a privacy wall screen and more transparent railings in areas where privacy wasn’t needed, so the design feels cohesive and intentional."

The spa area is nestled below the upper deck, and Bauer/Clifton Interiors created a waterproof ceiling to allow the residents to immerse themselves outdoors—even in heavy rain or snow. Finally, the placement of the living and dining zones, which connect to the outdoor grill area for ease of entertaining, was dictated by where the largest deck platform could be installed within the trees. This home is perched on a mountainside, so it was imperative the hardscape design incorporated natural elements like rock retaining walls and stacked rock steps throughout the backyard, all surrounding the deck cantilevered over the sloping edge. Whereas the landscape design features a combination of indigenous plants, perennials, and seasonal blooms, and is bordered by beautiful hemlock and spruce trees that are pruned to maintain the view.

"We like to approach the design of outdoor living spaces similarly to the indoor living space," says Clifton. "Using a mix of forms, textures, and finishes adds depth and interest while ensuring that the outdoor space feels like an extension of the home rather than a separate entity."

The design team carried elements from the home’s interior—such as black accents, walnut paneling, pops of color, and low-profile furniture—into the outdoor expansion. "The home already had contemporary design elements from previous phases," says Jason Clifton, principal designer at Bauer-Clifton Interiors. "Maintaining a cohesive look from inside to out matters, especially if you want to create a seamless transition between the two areas."

The matte black finish and slim design of the Bromic Tungsten wall-mounted heaters read seamlessly as a part of the architecture. While the sculptural fire pit by Modeno offers a space to gather around and is a symbol of warmth, it’s the radiant heat from the Bromic heaters that actually heat the outdoor areas.

To tie the design vision together both visually and functionally, outdoor heating was a key consideration. "We’ve found that outdoor heating isn’t just appreciated in Alaska, it’s practically a necessity for outdoor living," says Clifton. "From semi-enclosed spaces to fully open decks, there’s always a Bromic collection available that fits our needs."

The 225-square-foot lounge and dining zone also includes a covered spa area that can be enjoyed through the elements. The black finish of the wall-mounted Bromic heaters echoes the black architectural elements found inside and out, creating visual harmony between functional and aesthetic features.

For this particular renovation, the brief called for a celebration of outdoor living and there were a lot of elements to fit within the decking footprint—lounge and dining furniture, the outdoor kitchen, and a spa. Incorporating sleek built-in heaters from Bromic Heating’s Tungsten and Platinum Smart-Heat™ collections ensures all areas are sufficiently heated without the need for portable heaters that could disrupt the flow or design vision.

Bromic Heating units can be powered by a variety of fuel sources, including propane and natural gas, and electricity. For this project, the clients’ chose to incorporate electric heaters over alternative fuel types.

It was important that the living and dining areas have adjustable heating, and so Clifton chose to install the Tungsten Smart-Heat units, which feature dual heat settings for greater control and flexibility.

The new outdoor space is divided into two distinct zones: a 75-square-foot grilling zone and an 225-square-foot lounge and dining zone. The lounge area is heated using the Tungsten range, while the grill area utilizes a Platinum Electric heater.

The grilling zone, however, is a more functional space that is exposed to snow and rainfall, so it was important to incorporate a heater that could withstand the elements. In response to this, Clifton specified the Bromic Platinum Electric heater, which is composed of a fully-sealed heater body, and made from durable stainless steel, built to last in any climate.

Bromic’s Platinum Electric heater features a fully-enclosed heater body and is made of durable stainless steel that can withstand the elements, paired with a slim form that echoes the heating used in the lounge and dining areas.

"Bromic Heating offers products where form and function exist simultaneously and are guaranteed to extend the seasons—and the joy—of outdoor living, which is already limited here in Alaska," says Clifton. "Through careful planning in the earlier stages of design, these heaters can be incorporated seamlessly within any setting." Project Credits: Architect: Bauer/Clifton Interiors