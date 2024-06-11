How They Pulled It Off: a Massive Sculptural Skylight
When architect Julian King purchased his 1923 Dutch Colonial house outside of New York City in 2012, he couldn’t foresee the impact of Hurricane Sandy in the coming fall. The storm felled two 85-foot pine trees on top of the home—right when it was mid-renovation, with framing going up. As King was doing the renovation himself, this was a setback, but it did not change his vision for an addition that would contain a new, spacious, light-filled bedroom on the second floor.
King designed the addition over the attached garage as a sculptural mass that appears through the surrounding trees. Its white stucco exterior contrasts with the reclaimed barn wood that clads the rest of the existing home, making clear the contrast and relationship between the old and new.
The undulating form of the addition was designed by mapping out the path of the sun, taking into consideration views and the surrounding trees. Its asymmetrical shape on the second floor comprises about 300 square feet, and contains a bedroom with a bed strategically placed under a skylight, a window seat tucked into and under a three-sided window, a long closet, and a bookshelf with hardware embedded into the home’s original brick chimney.
The room’s fixtures and furnishings are subtle and minimalist, with trimless recessed downlights in the ceiling, clear glass shelving, and poured concrete over an electric radiant floor. The only pop of color is the red brick exposed at the back of the bookshelf—and, of course, the blue sky and green trees outside, framed by the skylights and windows.
The highlight of the space is a three-sided skylight above the window seat that creates an experience as if "you are in and of the trees, though they are out there," King notes. Located at the corner of the new addition, it appears to dissolve into the air. The detail is, he says, "a first of its kind in its climate," which made it challenging to both detail and execute.
How they pulled it off: The Skylight
- Craning in the 900+ lb skylight was no small feat—with King on the roof guiding the crane operator through the trees.
- A strip skylight between the old house and the new addition required a rather involved layout of multiple headers, enabling the skylight frame to disappear into the wall and the wood siding—enhancing the feeling that one is outside.
The detailing of the corner window involved a custom steel frame set behind the finishes, using glazing tape and only a powder-coated thin steel plate frame, so it appears flush with the stucco finish.
- The window is 1/2" tempered low iron glass on all three sides, siliconed together. Any condensation issues that could arise are taken care of by a thermostat-controlled heat tracing cable (typically used in commercial curtain walls) around the frame that warms the glass above freezing when needed.
- The glass shelves in front of the existing chimney are held by supports concealed behind the sheetrock, and inconspicuous steel pins (with rubber tubing cut and slipped over their ends) anchored into the brick.
Along with the rest of the house, which was essentially totally gutted, King did nearly all the work himself: "leaking old cast iron plumbing, dangerous old cloth electrical wiring, inefficient drafty single pane windows, a leaking roof, cracked plaster walls, rotted sheathing, and failing floor joists— everything required replacing," he describes.
The task was, as King describes, "herculean," —but so are the end results.
Project Credits:
Architect: Julian King Architect @juliankingarchitect
Structural Engineer: Alnour Consulting Engineering
Cabinetry Fabrication: Siena Woodworks
Mechanical Contractor: Hybrid Mechanical LLC
Glass Supplier for Sandblasted Glass: Bear Glass Installations
