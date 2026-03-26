California’s First Woman Architect Designed This 1911 Berkeley Home Seeking $2.7M
Location: 1400 Le Roy Avenue, Berkeley, California
Price: $2,695,000
Year Built: 1911
Architect: Julia Morgan
Footprint: 3,496 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.2 Acres
From the Agent: "At the top of Rose Walk in Berkeley’s North Hills stands a home that embodies local history: 1400 Le Roy Avenue, an Arts and Crafts residence designed by pioneering architect Julia Morgan. Morgan, California’s first licensed female architect and the first woman admitted to Paris’s École des Beaux-Arts, would go on to design over 700 buildings including Hearst Castle, the Berkeley City Club, and the Asilomar Conference Grounds. The home is included within Berkeley’s landmark designation of Rose Walk, recognizing both the Maybeck-designed pedestrian corridor and the exceptional collection of homes clustered around it. The home has been thoughtfully updated over the years while maintaining its architectural integrity, offering the character and craftsmanship of a Julia Morgan design with the comfort expected in a contemporary home."
1400 Le Roy Ave in Berkeley, California, is currently listed for $2,695,000 by Megan Micco of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.