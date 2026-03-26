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California’s First Woman Architect Designed This 1911 Berkeley Home Seeking $2.7MView 15 Photos

California’s First Woman Architect Designed This 1911 Berkeley Home Seeking $2.7M

Set at the top of historic Rose Walk, the lightly updated Arts and Crafts–style residence by Julia Morgan has panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay.
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Location: 1400 Le Roy Avenue, Berkeley, California

Price: $2,695,000

Year Built: 1911

Architect: Julia Morgan

Footprint: 3,496 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.2 Acres

From the Agent: "At the top of Rose Walk in Berkeley’s North Hills stands a home that embodies local history: 1400 Le Roy Avenue, an Arts and Crafts residence designed by pioneering architect Julia Morgan. Morgan, California’s first licensed female architect and the first woman admitted to Paris’s École des Beaux-Arts, would go on to design over 700 buildings including Hearst Castle, the Berkeley City Club, and the Asilomar Conference Grounds. The home is included within Berkeley’s landmark designation of Rose Walk, recognizing both the Maybeck-designed pedestrian corridor and the exceptional collection of homes clustered around it. The home has been thoughtfully updated over the years while maintaining its architectural integrity, offering the character and craftsmanship of a Julia Morgan design with the comfort expected in a contemporary home."

Julia Morgan&nbsp;was posthumously awarded the American Institute of Architects Gold Medal—the organization’s highest honor—in 2014.

Julia Morgan was posthumously awarded the American Institute of Architects Gold Medal—the organization’s highest honor—in 2014.

Many of the home’s original details have been preserved, including its multipane wood windows, built-ins, and living room fireplace.

Many of the home’s original details have been preserved, including its multipane wood windows, built-ins, and living room fireplace.

The home was commissioned by&nbsp;stenographer&nbsp;Jessie D. Wallace. Like many of Morgan’s early clients, she was a professional at a time when women’s roles in the workforce were shifting.

The home was commissioned by stenographer Jessie D. Wallace. Like many of Morgan’s early clients, she was a professional at a time when women’s roles in the workforce were shifting.

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The home survived the 1923 Berkeley fire, which destroyed many neighboring homes.

The home survived the 1923 Berkeley fire, which destroyed many neighboring homes.

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Set at the top of Rose Walk, the home has unobstructed views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Set at the top of Rose Walk, the home has unobstructed views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.

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California’s First Woman Architect Designed This 1911 Berkeley Home Seeking $2.7M - Photo 12 of 14 -
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The home features wood-framed construction with a gambrel roof and clapboard siding.&nbsp;

The home features wood-framed construction with a gambrel roof and clapboard siding. 

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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