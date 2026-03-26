California’s First Woman Architect Designed This 1911 Berkeley Home Seeking $2.7M

From the Agent: "At the top of Rose Walk in Berkeley’s North Hills stands a home that embodies local history: 1400 Le Roy Avenue, an Arts and Crafts residence designed by pioneering architect Julia Morgan. Morgan, California’s first licensed female architect and the first woman admitted to Paris’s École des Beaux-Arts, would go on to design over 700 buildings including Hearst Castle, the Berkeley City Club, and the Asilomar Conference Grounds. The home is included within Berkeley’s landmark designation of Rose Walk, recognizing both the Maybeck-designed pedestrian corridor and the exceptional collection of homes clustered around it. The home has been thoughtfully updated over the years while maintaining its architectural integrity, offering the character and craftsmanship of a Julia Morgan design with the comfort expected in a contemporary home."