John Lautner’s Salkin Residence Lands on the Market in L.A. for $2.4M

Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the redwood-wrapped midcentury is in stellar condition thanks to a restoration by Bestor Architecture.
Location: 1430 Avon Terrace, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,395,000

Year Built: 1948

Architect: John Lautner

Renovation Date: 2016

Renovation Architect: Barbara Bestor

Footprint: 1,361 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.36 Acres

From the Agent: "Here on more than a third of an acre in the hills of Echo Park, with panoramic views down the canyon all the way to the ocean in Santa Monica, this early midcentury-modern work by John Lautner incorporates elements learned during his six-year apprenticeship with Frank Lloyd Wright, in addition to the bold experimentation that would come to define his personal oeuvre. On one hand, Wright’s principles of the low-cost Usonian house are clearly visible: a small footprint, an emphasis on horizontality, a restricted palette of materials, the principles of compression and release, and the use of board-and-batten redwood siding. On the other hand, Lautner was playful in his expression of the overall form: seven pairs of triangular timbers create a spine for the house, supporting an upside-down triangular truss roof with little need for structure at the perimeter, lifting the ceiling plane up toward the sky, and allowing glass walls and sliding doors to connect directly to the landscape."

The original owner, Jules Salkin, met architect John Lautner at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin Fellowship, and he later commissioned Lautner to design the home. Salkin was a polymath: a concert violist, contractor, developer, architect, and attorney.

The flooring is made from red concrete.

The current owners acquired the property after decades of ownership by the Salkin family.

The kitchen features black phenolic resin countertops and handmade ceramic tile.

The current owners enlisted L.A. architect Barbara Bestor to restore the house while preserving its architectural character.

The home’s seven triangular support timbers are made of Douglas fir.

1430 Avon Terrace, in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,395,000 by Brian Linder and Mark H. Mendez of the Value Of Architecture and Compass.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

