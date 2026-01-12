John Lautner’s Salkin Residence Lands on the Market in L.A. for $2.4M

Footprint: 1,361 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.36 Acres

From the Agent: "Here on more than a third of an acre in the hills of Echo Park, with panoramic views down the canyon all the way to the ocean in Santa Monica, this early midcentury-modern work by John Lautner incorporates elements learned during his six-year apprenticeship with Frank Lloyd Wright, in addition to the bold experimentation that would come to define his personal oeuvre. On one hand, Wright’s principles of the low-cost Usonian house are clearly visible: a small footprint, an emphasis on horizontality, a restricted palette of materials, the principles of compression and release, and the use of board-and-batten redwood siding. On the other hand, Lautner was playful in his expression of the overall form: seven pairs of triangular timbers create a spine for the house, supporting an upside-down triangular truss roof with little need for structure at the perimeter, lifting the ceiling plane up toward the sky, and allowing glass walls and sliding doors to connect directly to the landscape."