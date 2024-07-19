SubscribeSign In
In Portland, a Rare Midcentury Home by Pietro Belluschi Seeks $1.7MView 8 Photos

In Portland, a Rare Midcentury Home by Pietro Belluschi Seeks $1.7M

Residences by the famed Pacific Northwest architect don’t often hit the market—which makes the restored Joss House all the more alluring.
Text by
View 8 Photos

Location: 7035 NW Penridge Road, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,695,000

Architect: Pietro Belluschi

Year Built: 1941

Footprint: 2,429 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.68 acres

From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Pietro Belluschi and built in 1941, the Joss House is a perfect example of Belluschi’s design ethos of ‘eloquent simplicity.’ The use of locally sourced natural materials in combination with exquisite design has created a soothing interior space in harmony with the surrounding landscape. The home has been thoughtfully updated in the kitchen and bathrooms for modern living while preserving and improving on the aesthetics of the original design. The living room features vaulted wood ceilings with exposed beams, walls clad with clear cedar, floor-to-ceiling windows blurring the lines between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and a unique concrete gas fireplace with surrounding built-ins. The L-shaped home was thoughtfully designed into its .68-acre lot, and the landscape has been lovingly crafted so that views from within are beautiful at every angle."

The updated two-level residence sits on a lush lawn, surrounded by mature maple trees.

The updated two-level residence sits on a lush lawn, surrounded by mature maple trees.

In Portland, a Rare Midcentury Home by Pietro Belluschi Seeks $1.7M - Photo 2 of 8 -
Floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard fill the cedar-clad living areas with natural light.

Floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard fill the cedar-clad living areas with natural light.

In Portland, a Rare Midcentury Home by Pietro Belluschi Seeks $1.7M - Photo 4 of 8 -
Custom shelving provides ample storage for books and decor.

Custom shelving provides ample storage for books and decor.

In Portland, a Rare Midcentury Home by Pietro Belluschi Seeks $1.7M - Photo 6 of 8 -
A vaulted wood ceiling caps the primary bedroom suite on the upper floor.

A vaulted wood ceiling caps the primary bedroom suite on the upper floor.

In Portland, a Rare Midcentury Home by Pietro Belluschi Seeks $1.7M - Photo 8 of 8 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.