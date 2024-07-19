In Portland, a Rare Midcentury Home by Pietro Belluschi Seeks $1.7M
Location: 7035 NW Penridge Road, Portland, Oregon
Price: $1,695,000
Architect: Pietro Belluschi
Year Built: 1941
Footprint: 2,429 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.68 acres
From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Pietro Belluschi and built in 1941, the Joss House is a perfect example of Belluschi’s design ethos of ‘eloquent simplicity.’ The use of locally sourced natural materials in combination with exquisite design has created a soothing interior space in harmony with the surrounding landscape. The home has been thoughtfully updated in the kitchen and bathrooms for modern living while preserving and improving on the aesthetics of the original design. The living room features vaulted wood ceilings with exposed beams, walls clad with clear cedar, floor-to-ceiling windows blurring the lines between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and a unique concrete gas fireplace with surrounding built-ins. The L-shaped home was thoughtfully designed into its .68-acre lot, and the landscape has been lovingly crafted so that views from within are beautiful at every angle."
7035 NW Penridge Road in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Marisa Swenson of Modern Homes Collective.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.