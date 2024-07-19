In Portland, a Rare Midcentury Home by Pietro Belluschi Seeks $1.7M

From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Pietro Belluschi and built in 1941, the Joss House is a perfect example of Belluschi’s design ethos of ‘eloquent simplicity.’ The use of locally sourced natural materials in combination with exquisite design has created a soothing interior space in harmony with the surrounding landscape. The home has been thoughtfully updated in the kitchen and bathrooms for modern living while preserving and improving on the aesthetics of the original design. The living room features vaulted wood ceilings with exposed beams, walls clad with clear cedar, floor-to-ceiling windows blurring the lines between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and a unique concrete gas fireplace with surrounding built-ins. The L-shaped home was thoughtfully designed into its .68-acre lot, and the landscape has been lovingly crafted so that views from within are beautiful at every angle."