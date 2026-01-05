The Founders of Wellness Brand Wonder Valley Revamped This $1.2M Joshua Tree Outpost
Location: 8388 Old Vine Road, Joshua Tree, California
Price: $1,250,000
Year Built: 1959
Renovation Designers: Alison and Jay Carroll
Renovation Date: 2018
Footprint: 1,160 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 baths)
Lot Size: 2.5 Acres
From the Agent: "Taken down to the studs and rebuilt with intention, this 1950s home has been reimagined as a quiet and refined desert retreat shaped by natural materials and simple, lasting design. Soft plaster finishes, warm wood details, and custom millwork define the living areas. Extensive built-in storage throughout keeps the interiors clean and functional, while the kitchen continues this restrained approach with integrated cabinetry and beautiful finishes that highlight the material character of the space. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom layout includes a carefully conceived bedroom addition with built-in storage and a workspace that opens directly to the outdoors. Set on 2.5 quiet acres in Monument Manor, the home is just minutes from the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. It’s a compelling opportunity as a primary residence, a high-design vacation home, or an incredible short-term rental offering."
8388 Old Vine Road in Joshua Tree, California, is currently listed for $1,250,000 by Clayton Baldwin of Kinetic Properties.
