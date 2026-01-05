SubscribeSign In
The Founders of Wellness Brand Wonder Valley Revamped This $1.2M Joshua Tree Outpost

Alison and Jay Carroll took the desert home down to the studs and rebuilt it with smooth plaster, custom millwork, and an outdoor shower and tub.
Location: 8388 Old Vine Road, Joshua Tree, California

Price: $1,250,000

Year Built: 1959

Renovation Designers: Alison and Jay Carroll

Renovation Date: 2018

Footprint: 1,160 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 baths)

Lot Size: 2.5 Acres

From the Agent: "Taken down to the studs and rebuilt with intention, this 1950s home has been reimagined as a quiet and refined desert retreat shaped by natural materials and simple, lasting design. Soft plaster finishes, warm wood details, and custom millwork define the living areas. Extensive built-in storage throughout keeps the interiors clean and functional, while the kitchen continues this restrained approach with integrated cabinetry and beautiful finishes that highlight the material character of the space. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom layout includes a carefully conceived bedroom addition with built-in storage and a workspace that opens directly to the outdoors. Set on 2.5 quiet acres in Monument Manor, the home is just minutes from the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. It’s a compelling opportunity as a primary residence, a high-design vacation home, or an incredible short-term rental offering."

The home was renovated by its owners, Alison and Jay Carroll, who also founded the olive oil and skincare brand Wonder Valley.

The home was renovated by its owners, Alison and Jay Carroll, who also founded the olive oil and skincare brand Wonder Valley.

The renovation retained the home’s original woodburning stove.

The renovation retained the home's original woodburning stove.

This is not the duo’s first foray into renovations—they also revamped and currently operate the El Rey motor court in Santa Fe.

This is not the duo's first foray into renovations—they also revamped and currently operate the El Rey motor court in Santa Fe.

&nbsp;Artist&nbsp;Steve Halterman created a custom stained-glass door for the home.

 Artist Steve Halterman created a custom stained-glass door for the home.

The updated garage is currently outfitted as a workspace.

The updated garage is currently outfitted as a workspace.

The home’s steel-framed windows capture desert views in every direction.

The home's steel-framed windows capture desert views in every direction.

The wood-clad ceilings are milled locally and treated with a citrus-scented tung oil.

The wood-clad ceilings are milled locally and treated with a citrus-scented tung oil.

The grounds, landscaped with desert flora, include an outdoor shower and tub.

The grounds, landscaped with desert flora, include an outdoor shower and tub.

The home is set on two and half acres of desert, with the view stretching for many more.

The home is set on two and half acres of desert, with the view stretching for many more.

The gardens are populated with olive trees, cacti, and native plants.

The gardens are populated with olive trees, cacti, and native plants.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

