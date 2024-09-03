A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First Time
Location: 2072 Chandeleur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Price: $2,195,000
Architect: Joseph O. Michell
Year Built: 1960
Footprint: 2,417 square feet (five bedrooms, three baths)
From the Agent: "Presenting the first offering of the Michell Residence. The interior and exterior spaces feel seamless, with expansive walls of glass framing breathtaking views and the adjacent gardens, patios, and kidney-shaped pool. The living spaces are bathed in natural light as the sun’s path traverses the sky. Almost entirely intact as built, the home is filled with distinctive original details: exposed aggregate concrete floors, bouquet stone walls, mosaic tile, floating cabinetry, radiant heated floors, and more."
2072 Chandeleur Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, is currently listed for $2,195,000 by Nate Cole of Modern California House and Charlie Raine of Coastal Legacy Group.
