SubscribeSign In
A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First TimeView 11 Photos

A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First Time

Built in 1960, the Michell Residence has walls of stone and a dramatic floating fireplace that’s sure to start conversations.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 2072 Chandeleur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Price: $2,195,000

Architect: Joseph O. Michell

Year Built: 1960

Footprint: 2,417 square feet (five bedrooms, three baths)

From the Agent: "Presenting the first offering of the Michell Residence. The interior and exterior spaces feel seamless, with expansive walls of glass framing breathtaking views and the adjacent gardens, patios, and kidney-shaped pool. The living spaces are bathed in natural light as the sun’s path traverses the sky. Almost entirely intact as built, the home is filled with distinctive original details: exposed aggregate concrete floors, bouquet stone walls, mosaic tile, floating cabinetry, radiant heated floors, and more."

The single-story home rests on a spacious green lot, surrounded by palm trees. Partition walls and a tall wooden fence provide ample privacy.

The single-story home rests on a spacious green lot, surrounded by palm trees. Partition walls and a tall wooden fence provide ample privacy.

A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First Time - Photo 2 of 10 -
The original fireplace in the living room is made from a repurposed culvert pipe. It floats above a circular terrazzo hearth.

The original fireplace in the living room is made from a repurposed culvert pipe. It floats above a circular terrazzo hearth.

A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First Time - Photo 4 of 10 -
Exposed beams continue in the bright kitchen, located steps away from the dining room.

Exposed beams continue in the bright kitchen, located steps away from the dining room.

A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First Time - Photo 6 of 10 -
"Every corner of the home tells a story of a family's love and dedication over six decades," notes the agent. "You can feel the echoes of laughter, shared meals, and cherished memories that have shaped this space into more than just a house."

"Every corner of the home tells a story of a family's love and dedication over six decades," notes the agent. "You can feel the echoes of laughter, shared meals, and cherished memories that have shaped this space into more than just a house."

A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First Time - Photo 8 of 10 -
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the interiors to the kidney-shaped pool in the backyard.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the interiors to the kidney-shaped pool in the backyard.

A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First Time - Photo 10 of 10 -

2072 Chandeleur Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, is currently listed for $2,195,000 by Nate Cole of Modern California House and Charlie Raine of Coastal Legacy Group.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.