A $2.2M L.A. Midcentury Hits the Market for the First Time

Year Built: 1960

Footprint: 2,417 square feet (five bedrooms, three baths)

From the Agent: "Presenting the first offering of the Michell Residence. The interior and exterior spaces feel seamless, with expansive walls of glass framing breathtaking views and the adjacent gardens, patios, and kidney-shaped pool. The living spaces are bathed in natural light as the sun’s path traverses the sky. Almost entirely intact as built, the home is filled with distinctive original details: exposed aggregate concrete floors, bouquet stone walls, mosaic tile, floating cabinetry, radiant heated floors, and more."