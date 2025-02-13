A Sky-Blue Eichler Springs Up in the Bay Area for $995K

Lot Size: 0.18 Acres

From the Agent: "Enter into the classic ambiance of this iconic midcentury-modern home, built by renowned developer Joseph Eichler and visionary architects Jones & Emmons. Immerse yourself in indoor/outdoor living with the signature open-air atrium framed by walls of glass. This gem features unpainted tongue-and-groove ceilings, radiant floor heating, renovated bathrooms, and a newly resurfaced foam roof. Enjoy the fruitful harvest of the orange, pear, apple, and pomegranate trees balanced with the low-maintenance, drought-tolerant landscaping at the entrance. The home is conveniently located just minutes from schools, BART, freeways, parks, and a variety of shops."