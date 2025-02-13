SubscribeSign In
A Sky-Blue Eichler Springs Up in the Bay Area for $995K

The lightly refreshed midcentury has tongue-and-groove ceilings, a large central atrium, and a backyard filled with fruit trees.
Text by
Location: 4001 Salem Street, Concord, California

Price: $995,000

Year Built: 1965

Architect: Jones & Emmons

Developer: Joseph Eichler

Footprint: 1,598 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 Acres

From the Agent: "Enter into the classic ambiance of this iconic midcentury-modern home, built by renowned developer Joseph Eichler and visionary architects Jones & Emmons. Immerse yourself in indoor/outdoor living with the signature open-air atrium framed by walls of glass. This gem features unpainted tongue-and-groove ceilings, radiant floor heating, renovated bathrooms, and a newly resurfaced foam roof. Enjoy the fruitful harvest of the orange, pear, apple, and pomegranate trees balanced with the low-maintenance, drought-tolerant landscaping at the entrance. The home is conveniently located just minutes from schools, BART, freeways, parks, and a variety of shops."

The home’s exposed post-and-beam ceiling is in pristine condition.

A large, partially shaded atrium fills the home with sunlight&nbsp;

Eichler homes often forgo street-facing windows, opting instead for glazed rear facades.

Architecture firm Jones &amp; Emmons collaborated with Joseph Eichler to build thousands of homes.

Architecture firm Jones & Emmons collaborated with Joseph Eichler to build thousands of homes.

Radiant floors heat the home.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

