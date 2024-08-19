Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
One of John Yeon’s Best-Preserved Homes Hits the Market in Portland for $1.7M

The celebrated Pacific Northwest architect originally designed the dwelling for photographer Victor Jorgensen—but he ended up living there himself for 49 years.
Text by
Location: 4305 SW Dogwood Lane, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,679,000

Architect: John Yeon

Year Built: 1939

Footprint: 2,513 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 1.55 acres

From the Agent: "Built in 1939 and designed by John Yeon, the founder of the Northwest regional style of modernism, this home achieves a perfect synthesis between structure and landscape. Originally designed for photographer Victor Jorgensen, the home was purchased by Yeon himself shortly after, and he lived there for 49 years. This is one of the most impeccably preserved examples of Yeon’s work and it includes some of his innovative concepts: the louvered window ventilation system, a dining table that slides into the kitchen with a partition that conceals it, and the built-in couch, desk, and bookcases. Unique features include the covered, hip-roofed walkway that leads to the home, hemlock paneling on the walls and ceiling in the living room, a wall of windows connecting the interior with the surrounding forested landscape, custom light fixtures designed by Yeon, and custom colors on the interior and exterior. The Jorgensen House blends seamlessly into its 1.55-acre lot that is full of beautiful mature, native plantings with walking trails throughout."

The residence sits on a 1.55-acre lot filled with soaring trees and thick vegetation.

Tall windows and a redbrick fireplace define the double-height living room.

A blue-painted ceiling pops against the crisp white cabinetry and appliances in the kitchen.

Windows wrap a corner of the home office, framing forest views.

"This is an exceptionally rare opportunity to purchase a historically significant piece of architectural art," notes the agent.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

