One of John Yeon’s Best-Preserved Homes Hits the Market in Portland for $1.7M

From the Agent: "Built in 1939 and designed by John Yeon, the founder of the Northwest regional style of modernism, this home achieves a perfect synthesis between structure and landscape. Originally designed for photographer Victor Jorgensen, the home was purchased by Yeon himself shortly after, and he lived there for 49 years. This is one of the most impeccably preserved examples of Yeon’s work and it includes some of his innovative concepts: the louvered window ventilation system, a dining table that slides into the kitchen with a partition that conceals it, and the built-in couch, desk, and bookcases. Unique features include the covered, hip-roofed walkway that leads to the home, hemlock paneling on the walls and ceiling in the living room, a wall of windows connecting the interior with the surrounding forested landscape, custom light fixtures designed by Yeon, and custom colors on the interior and exterior. The Jorgensen House blends seamlessly into its 1.55-acre lot that is full of beautiful mature, native plantings with walking trails throughout."