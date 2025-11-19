SubscribeSign In
This Conical Charles Haertling Home Could Be Yours for $4.5M

Designed by the famed architect in 1976, the Colorado residence has been revitalized with a new roof, fresh millwork, and solar panels.
Location: 630 Northstar Court, Boulder, Colorado

Price: $4,500,000

Original Year Built: 1976

Original Architect: Charles Haertling

Renovation Year: 2020

Renovation Architect: HMH Architecture + Interiors

Footprint: 3,654 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths) 

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Listing: "Designed by Charles Haertling, one of Colorado’s most celebrated architects, this is not just a home—it’s a rare, livable work of art. Virtually no other Haertling home has undergone a renovation of this caliber, with a reverence for the original design that also maintains a livable, open, and functional floor plan supporting comfort, flow, and purpose. Originally built in 1976, this residence, shaped like twin cones, resembling a cassette tape in plan, is one of Haertling’s most iconic creations. Each tower is anchored by a sculptural, woodburning fireplace. Set against the backdrop of the foothills, the home offers remarkable Flatiron views, sitting like a sculpture in the landscape and blending geometry, nature, and light. Framed by walls of glass and grounded in organic materials, the home includes a meditation room, a tranquil water feature, a private hot tub, and over 1,600 square feet of decks and patios. Energy-efficient upgrades include a 4.5kW solar PV system, an EV charger, in-floor radiant heat, and two mini-splits for cooling and additional heating."

Originally designed by architect Charles Haertling in 1976, the home is defined by two massive conical volumes.&nbsp;

The historic home was renovated in 2020 by HMH Architecture + Interiors.

HMH Architecture + Interiors added a dining room by extending the curve of the north tower.&nbsp;

The original wood ceilings had been damaged over the years. The renovation replaced them with materials that respect the home’s design intent.&nbsp;

The home has more than 1,600 square feet of outdoor space.&nbsp;

The renovation introduced new solar panels, an electric vehicle charging system, and in-floor radiant heating.&nbsp;

The home has a new fire-resistant metal roof that follows the form of the existing structure.

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Real Estate

