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Vintage Vibes Fill an Architect’s $1.7M Midcentury Home in PortlandView 15 Photos

Vintage Vibes Fill an Architect’s $1.7M Midcentury Home in Portland

John R. Gatewood’s 1956 residence is remarkably well preserved with cork floors, colorful built-ins, and period light fixtures.
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Location: 4014 SW Altadena Ave, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,675,000

Architect: John R. Gatewood

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 2,736 Square Feet (3 Bed, 3 Bath)

Lot Size: 0.39 Acres

From the Agent: "Here’s an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire a true architectural gem: a custom Northwest Regional midcentury-modern home designed by architect John R. Gatewood for his family. The integrity of the design has been preserved throughout, and the home features original built-ins, period light fixtures, slab on-grade construction with radiant in-floor heating, and a material palette of cork, ceramic, and tile flooring. The study shares the living room’s stone wall with an integrated fireplace and concrete hearth bench, a built-in desk, and an outdoor seating area. The primary bedroom suite overlooks a water feature and a Japanese maple tree. Gatewood expertly incorporated deep overhanging gables and a passive ventilation system to allow for larger panes of fixed glass and frameless clerestory windows. The exterior living spaces are landscaped with mature native plantings inspired by Japanese gardens and sculpted pine trees. The property includes a detached, oversize double car garage with a dedicated workshop."

Nestled within a hillside lot, the home offers privacy and landscape views.&nbsp;

Nestled within a hillside lot, the home offers privacy and landscape views. 

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Vintage Vibes Fill an Architect’s $1.7M Midcentury Home in Portland - Photo 3 of 15 -
The home is located on Altadena Avenue in Portland, Oregon, and are several other notable midcentury-modern residences on the street.&nbsp;

The home is located on Altadena Avenue in Portland, Oregon, and are several other notable midcentury-modern residences on the street. 

The living room pairs a vaulted wood ceiling with a wall made of Mount Adams stone.&nbsp;

The living room pairs a vaulted wood ceiling with a wall made of Mount Adams stone. 

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Vintage Vibes Fill an Architect’s $1.7M Midcentury Home in Portland - Photo 7 of 15 -
The kitchen and adjacent dining space still feature original built-ins and finishes.&nbsp;

The kitchen and adjacent dining space still feature original built-ins and finishes. 

A vintage mural of New York by James Seeman Studios is displayed in the dining room.&nbsp;

A vintage mural of New York by James Seeman Studios is displayed in the dining room. 

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Vintage Vibes Fill an Architect’s $1.7M Midcentury Home in Portland - Photo 11 of 15 -
The three-bed, three-bath home is organized on a single level.&nbsp;

The three-bed, three-bath home is organized on a single level. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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