Vintage Vibes Fill an Architect’s $1.7M Midcentury Home in Portland
Location: 4014 SW Altadena Ave, Portland, Oregon
Price: $1,675,000
Architect: John R. Gatewood
Year Built: 1956
Footprint: 2,736 Square Feet (3 Bed, 3 Bath)
Lot Size: 0.39 Acres
From the Agent: "Here’s an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire a true architectural gem: a custom Northwest Regional midcentury-modern home designed by architect John R. Gatewood for his family. The integrity of the design has been preserved throughout, and the home features original built-ins, period light fixtures, slab on-grade construction with radiant in-floor heating, and a material palette of cork, ceramic, and tile flooring. The study shares the living room’s stone wall with an integrated fireplace and concrete hearth bench, a built-in desk, and an outdoor seating area. The primary bedroom suite overlooks a water feature and a Japanese maple tree. Gatewood expertly incorporated deep overhanging gables and a passive ventilation system to allow for larger panes of fixed glass and frameless clerestory windows. The exterior living spaces are landscaped with mature native plantings inspired by Japanese gardens and sculpted pine trees. The property includes a detached, oversize double car garage with a dedicated workshop."
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4014 SW Altadena Ave in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,675,000 by Marisa Swenson at Modern Homes Collective.
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