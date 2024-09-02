In Connecticut, a Timber Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Asks $4M
Location: 22 Father Peters Lane, New Canaan, Connecticut
Price: $3,995,000
Architect: John Howe
Year Built: 1981
Footprint: 7,154 square feet (four bedrooms, five full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 6.9 acres
From the Agent: "Experience the magic of organic architecture in this stunning John Howe–designed masterpiece, where every detail tells a story of harmony and connection with nature. Situated on nearly seven acres at the end of a private cul-de-sac, this sprawling estate offers spacious living areas. Inside, discover a grand dining room with double sliding glass doors that open to a Japanese garden and a stone patio with a firepit. The living room features grand glass windows framing serene views of trees and nature, complemented by exquisite stained glass accents that add color and warmth. The primary bedroom has a private patio overlooking the picturesque backyard, while the en-suite bathroom offers luxurious amenities, including a soaking tub and spa-like shower. Additional highlights include two bedrooms, two laundry rooms, and a soundproof studio on the main floor."
22 Father Peters Lane in New Canaan, Connecticut, is currently listed for $3,995,000 by Chau Ngo of Douglas Elliman.
