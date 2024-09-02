SubscribeSign In
In Connecticut, a Timber Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Asks $4M

Designed by John Howe, the 7,000-square-foot New Canaan residence comes with custom built-ins and stained glass skylights.
Text by
Location: 22 Father Peters Lane, New Canaan, Connecticut

Price: $3,995,000

Architect: John Howe

Year Built: 1981

Footprint:  7,154 square feet (four bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 6.9 acres

From the Agent: "Experience the magic of organic architecture in this stunning John Howe–designed masterpiece, where every detail tells a story of harmony and connection with nature. Situated on nearly seven acres at the end of a private cul-de-sac, this sprawling estate offers spacious living areas. Inside, discover a grand dining room with double sliding glass doors that open to a Japanese garden and a stone patio with a firepit. The living room features grand glass windows framing serene views of trees and nature, complemented by exquisite stained glass accents that add color and warmth. The primary bedroom has a private patio overlooking the picturesque backyard, while the en-suite bathroom offers luxurious amenities, including a soaking tub and spa-like shower. Additional highlights include two bedrooms, two laundry rooms, and a soundproof studio on the main floor."

A winding brick driveway leads to the home, which is tucked away on a large forested lot.

Large wood-framed windows stretch across the double-height living room.

The daylit kitchen comes with high-end appliances and ample counter space and cabinetry.&nbsp;

The soothing, all-white primary bedroom is anchored by a woodburning fireplace.

"With superior craftsmanship and remarkable detail, this meticulously maintained home achieves a perfect balance of design, tranquility, and convenience," notes the agent.

Dwell Staff
