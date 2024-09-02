In Connecticut, a Timber Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Asks $4M

From the Agent: "Experience the magic of organic architecture in this stunning John Howe–designed masterpiece, where every detail tells a story of harmony and connection with nature. Situated on nearly seven acres at the end of a private cul-de-sac, this sprawling estate offers spacious living areas. Inside, discover a grand dining room with double sliding glass doors that open to a Japanese garden and a stone patio with a firepit. The living room features grand glass windows framing serene views of trees and nature, complemented by exquisite stained glass accents that add color and warmth. The primary bedroom has a private patio overlooking the picturesque backyard, while the en-suite bathroom offers luxurious amenities, including a soaking tub and spa-like shower. Additional highlights include two bedrooms, two laundry rooms, and a soundproof studio on the main floor."