John Denver’s Music Studio and Guesthouse List to the Tune of $8.5M

Footprint: 2,912 square feet (five bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 5 acres

From the agent: "This extraordinary property was once John Denver’s music studio and guesthouse. Denver, a longtime Starwood resident, composed ‘Starwood in Aspen’ in tribute to the community’s beauty. Nestled on a sprawling five-acre site, this home offers breathtaking views and a recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms that offers welcome updates while maintaining the John Denver vibe. Perched on the side of Starwood, this property benefits from a flat upper lot, with an unobstructed view of the Aspen valley floor and sweeping views of the mountain ranges from Independence Pass to Mt. Sopris. Starwood’s exclusive amenities include private tennis courts, cross-country ski trails, horse pastures, 70+ acres of meadows, hiking trails, seven miles of private roads, a postal station, a high-tech conference room, two expansive common pastures, round-the-clock security, and the Starwood Fire Station."