Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
John Denver’s Music Studio and Guesthouse List to the Tune of $8.5MView 9 Photos

John Denver’s Music Studio and Guesthouse List to the Tune of $8.5M

Perched on a pristine, five-acre lot, the updated 1975 residence inspired the hit song “Starwood in Aspen.”
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 580 Johnson Drive, Aspen, Colorado

Price: $8,495,000

Year Built: 1975

Footprint: 2,912 square feet (five bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 5 acres

From the agent: "This extraordinary property was once John Denver’s music studio and guesthouse. Denver, a longtime Starwood resident, composed ‘Starwood in Aspen’ in tribute to the community’s beauty. Nestled on a sprawling five-acre site, this home offers breathtaking views and a recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms that offers welcome updates while maintaining the John Denver vibe. Perched on the side of Starwood, this property benefits from a flat upper lot, with an unobstructed view of the Aspen valley floor and sweeping views of the mountain ranges from Independence Pass to Mt. Sopris. Starwood’s exclusive amenities include private tennis courts, cross-country ski trails, horse pastures, 70+ acres of meadows, hiking trails, seven miles of private roads, a postal station, a high-tech conference room, two expansive common pastures, round-the-clock security, and the Starwood Fire Station."

The sprawling wood-clad property offers multiple outdoor spaces.&nbsp;

The sprawling wood-clad property offers multiple outdoor spaces. 

John Denver’s Music Studio and Guesthouse List to the Tune of $8.5M - Photo 2 of 9 -
The open kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances and a large central island.

The open kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances and a large central island.

John Denver’s Music Studio and Guesthouse List to the Tune of $8.5M - Photo 4 of 9 -
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the living areas with the adjacent covered deck.&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the living areas with the adjacent covered deck. 

John Denver’s Music Studio and Guesthouse List to the Tune of $8.5M - Photo 6 of 9 -
Rustic vibes continue in the primary bath, which features custom tile and a dual vanity.

Rustic vibes continue in the primary bath, which features custom tile and a dual vanity.

John Denver’s Music Studio and Guesthouse List to the Tune of $8.5M - Photo 8 of 9 -
A detached music studio sits steps away from the main residence.

A detached music studio sits steps away from the main residence.

580 Johnson Drive in Aspen, Colorado, is currently listed for $8,495,000 by PJ Bory of Christie's International Real Estate.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.