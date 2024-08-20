Democrats Make Housing Policy Part of Their Campaign-Year Pitch

Although housing policy rarely takes center stage during presidential election years, President Joe Biden has released a new plan to potentially increase home construction across the country. As part of his 2022 Housing Supply Action Plan, this new strategy is "cutting the red tape"—reducing various local bureaucratic challenges—and could remove barriers to building new housing.



The "red tape" plan includes several components, each tackling challenges in financing, construction, environmental effects, preservation, and more, many spanning different federal agencies. For example, the plan includes new guidance from the Department of Transportation on building transit oriented developments that would provide environmental review exemptions and shorten review timelines for new qualifying housing projects; similarly, the administration identified sluggish historic preservation reviews under Section 106 of the Historic Preservation Act—which requires federal review over any proposed changes that could affect historic properties—and proposes exemptions and reduced review processes.

But perhaps most exciting, and potentially controversial, of these measures is the expansion of their Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing plan, in which the Department of Housing and Urban Development would make an additional $100 million in grants available for cities to eliminate barriers to new housing construction. As reported this week by Bloomberg CityLab, "the goal is to build long-term capacity for increasing the supply of homes organically by providing carrots to cities to reform their zoning ordinances." This is the second round of this grant, which in June this year awarded its first $85 million to 21 communities. It comes on top of Biden’s 2023 $50 billion New Housing Supply Fund, which includes $10 billion in grants to reduce barriers and incentivize cities to build new subsidized housing.