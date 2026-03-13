The Colorado Home of an Eichler Historian Is on the Market for $1.1M

From the Agent: "This is a truly rare property with exceptional architectural pedigree, original integrity, and over two private acres with mountain views. You enter the property from a bridge adjacent to the garage that mirrors the same architectural details as the home. A spacious dining area (or flexible den) offers additional built-ins and warmth from the combination of cedar, walnut, and glass. The primary suite features a loft area with doors that can be opened or closed to define the private space as desired. It features two closet areas and access to a private upper deck with panoramic mountain views. The walk-out basement includes a large, flexible living space and half bath. A separate artist studio with radiant heat provides an ideal space for creative work, a workshop, or additional flex use."