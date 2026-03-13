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The Colorado Home of an Eichler Historian Is on the Market for $1.1MView 15 Photos

The Colorado Home of an Eichler Historian Is on the Market for $1.1M

Set just outside Denver, the midcentury Ditto Residence is surrounded by forest and wrapped in timber inside and out.
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Location: 5185 N Lariat Drive, Castle Rock, Colorado

Price: $1,099,000

Year Built: 1964

Architect: James T. Ream

Footprint: 2,962 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 2.33 Acres

From the Agent: "This is a truly rare property with exceptional architectural pedigree, original integrity, and over two private acres with mountain views.  You enter the property from a bridge adjacent to the garage that mirrors the same architectural details as the home. A spacious dining area (or flexible den) offers additional built-ins and warmth from the combination of cedar, walnut, and glass. The primary suite features a loft area with doors that can be opened or closed to define the private space as desired. It features two closet areas and access to a private upper deck with panoramic mountain views. The walk-out basement includes a large, flexible living space and half bath. A separate artist studio with radiant heat provides an ideal space for creative work, a workshop, or additional flex use."

A walnut-paneled spiral staircase leads from the lower-level common areas up to the bedrooms.

A walnut-paneled spiral staircase leads from the lower-level common areas up to the bedrooms.

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The home was built for Jerry Ditto, a real estate broker and architecture writer who championed Eichler homes.

The home was built for Jerry Ditto, a real estate broker and architecture writer who championed Eichler homes.

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The home’s original kitchen features cabinets with leather pulls.

The home’s original kitchen features cabinets with leather pulls.

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Architect James T. Ream added the flat steel straps for wind bracing—and they also serve as runners for retractable shades that diffuse evening light.

Architect James T. Ream added the flat steel straps for wind bracing—and they also serve as runners for retractable shades that diffuse evening light.

The exterior is clad in stained board-and-batten cedar.

The exterior is clad in stained board-and-batten cedar.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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