The Colorado Home of an Eichler Historian Is on the Market for $1.1M
Location: 5185 N Lariat Drive, Castle Rock, Colorado
Price: $1,099,000
Year Built: 1964
Architect: James T. Ream
Footprint: 2,962 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 2.33 Acres
From the Agent: "This is a truly rare property with exceptional architectural pedigree, original integrity, and over two private acres with mountain views. You enter the property from a bridge adjacent to the garage that mirrors the same architectural details as the home. A spacious dining area (or flexible den) offers additional built-ins and warmth from the combination of cedar, walnut, and glass. The primary suite features a loft area with doors that can be opened or closed to define the private space as desired. It features two closet areas and access to a private upper deck with panoramic mountain views. The walk-out basement includes a large, flexible living space and half bath. A separate artist studio with radiant heat provides an ideal space for creative work, a workshop, or additional flex use."
5185 N Lariat Drive in Castle Rock, Colorado is currently listed for $1,099,000 by Kimber Dempsey of Realty One Group Premier.
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TopicsReal Estate
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