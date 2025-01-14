New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
SubscribeSign In
Jean Prouvé Designed This €890K Midcentury Prefab for His DaughterView 10 Photos

Jean Prouvé Designed This €890K Midcentury Prefab for His Daughter

Set at the foot of the Vosges mountains, the home is a certified historic monument—and it comes complete with original furnishings designed by the famed architect.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 88100 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, Lorraine, France

Price: 890,000 €

Year Built: 1962

Designer/Architect: Jean Prouvé

Footprint: 2314 square feet (6 beds, 1 bathroom, 2 shower rooms)

Lot Size: 1.21 acres

From the Agent: "Designed at the request of Doctor Pierre Gauthier, husband of Françoise Prouvé, daughter of the famous Jean Prouvé, this family home built between 1961 and 1962 is a synthesis of principles developed by the builder since the 1950s. It has been listed as a historic monument in its entirety since 2005. The main level hosts the living spaces, largely open to the south with a spectacular panoramic view of the Vosges mountains and the town of Saint-Dié-des-Vosges below. A warm living room has a cast iron and refractory brick fireplace with a triangular hearth and a furniture set that evokes the work of designer Charlotte Perriand, consisting of a bookcase, storage units and a built-in bench seat. Simone Prouvé created pure wool rugs for the house that warm the floors covered with hexagonal terra-cotta tiles, as well as linen hangings to hide the bay windows. Maison du Dr Gauthier is designed according to the principle of the "load-bearing core": a prefabricated and factory-assembled block including the water features is installed on a masonry base. It supports two longitudinal metal beams that support a lightweight aluminum roof. The Rousseau panels, which make up the ceilings, are in excellent condition. The interior spaces, warm and bright, are entirely furnished and equipped with original pieces designed by Jean Prouvé."

Jean Prouvé Designed This €890K Midcentury Prefab for His Daughter - Photo 1 of 9 -
Jean Prouvé made a name for himself by adapting manufacturing methods and industrial materials for residential design.

Jean Prouvé made a name for himself by adapting manufacturing methods and industrial materials for residential design.

Jean Prouvé Designed This €890K Midcentury Prefab for His Daughter - Photo 3 of 9 -
At the center of the home is a functioning cast-iron fireplace.

At the center of the home is a functioning cast-iron fireplace.

Jean Prouvé Designed This €890K Midcentury Prefab for His Daughter - Photo 5 of 9 -
Jean Prouvé Designed This €890K Midcentury Prefab for His Daughter - Photo 6 of 9 -
The property is tucked into the side of a hill in northeast France.

The property is tucked into the side of a hill in northeast France.

Jean Prouvé Designed This €890K Midcentury Prefab for His Daughter - Photo 8 of 9 -
Made from prefabricated materials, the home was manufactured elsewhere and then assembled at the site.

Made from prefabricated materials, the home was manufactured elsewhere and then assembled at the site.

88100 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges is located in Lorraine, France, and is currently listed for €890,000 by Architecture de Collection.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.