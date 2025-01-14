Jean Prouvé Designed This €890K Midcentury Prefab for His Daughter

From the Agent: "Designed at the request of Doctor Pierre Gauthier, husband of Françoise Prouvé, daughter of the famous Jean Prouvé, this family home built between 1961 and 1962 is a synthesis of principles developed by the builder since the 1950s. It has been listed as a historic monument in its entirety since 2005. The main level hosts the living spaces, largely open to the south with a spectacular panoramic view of the Vosges mountains and the town of Saint-Dié-des-Vosges below. A warm living room has a cast iron and refractory brick fireplace with a triangular hearth and a furniture set that evokes the work of designer Charlotte Perriand, consisting of a bookcase, storage units and a built-in bench seat. Simone Prouvé created pure wool rugs for the house that warm the floors covered with hexagonal terra-cotta tiles, as well as linen hangings to hide the bay windows. Maison du Dr Gauthier is designed according to the principle of the "load-bearing core": a prefabricated and factory-assembled block including the water features is installed on a masonry base. It supports two longitudinal metal beams that support a lightweight aluminum roof. The Rousseau panels, which make up the ceilings, are in excellent condition. The interior spaces, warm and bright, are entirely furnished and equipped with original pieces designed by Jean Prouvé."