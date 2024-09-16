Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
Jean Nouvel’s First Home Is on the Market for $764K

The famed architect was just 25 years old when he collaborated with Roland Baltera and François Seigneur to design this angular concrete residence in southwest France.
Location: Lot-et-Garonne, France

Price: €690,000 (approximately $764,420 USD)

Architects: Jean Nouvel, Roland Baltera, and François Seigneur

Year Built: 1973

Footprint: 1,829 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.51 acres

From the Agent: "Built in 1973, this house is the result of a collaboration between the architects Jean Nouvel, Roland Baltera, and François Seigneur, who were then working in Claude Parent’s office. It takes up the principles dear to the father of the ‘oblique function,’ by proposing a dynamic spatiality, made of slanted planes and diagonal lines. Over 50 years, the house has had three owners and has undergone various modifications to adapt its unique spaces to their respective lifestyles. Now combining contemporary family comfort with a unique heritage value, it is one of the few examples of the ‘oblique function’ being applied to housing in France. An extension has been created in continuity with the old garage. The austerity of the original rough-cast concrete has been softened by the light-colored surfaces of the floor and walls, painted white to reflect natural light, and by the touches of warm color that pay homage to Andrée Bellaguet’s original polychromy."

A slanted glass wall serves as a partition for the two living areas located on the first floor.

Wrapped in concrete, the kitchen has ample counter space and high-end appliances.

Slanted floors and windows give the home a playful, off-kilter aesthetic.

"The land has been reworked to help blend the architecture into its environment and protect the living spaces and garden from outside view," notes the agent.

This property in Lot-et-Garonne, France, is currently listed for € 690,000 (approximately $764,413 USD) by Architecture de Collection.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Real Estate

