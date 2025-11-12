SubscribeSign In
Dwell Featured This Richard Neutra Midcentury in L.A.—and It Just Hit the Market for $2.6M

The Jason Hailey House has been meticulously restored in keeping with the architect’s vision—and it steps down a hillside with a series of lush outdoor spaces.
Location: 3319 Tareco Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,595,000

Year Built: 1959

Architect: Richard Neutra

Renovation Dates: 2013 (home) and 2021 (garden)

Renovation Designers: Anthony Barsoumian and Andrew Gray Studio

Landscape Architect: John Sharp

Footprint: 1,129 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched in the East Hollywood Hills, the Jason Hailey House is a Richard Neutra masterpiece, restored with reverence and creativity. Originally completed in 1959, the residence remains remarkably intact, thanks to a succession of owners who resisted the urge to alter its modernist bones.  Every Philippine mahogany panel and redwood detail was revived, while discreet enhancements—glass balcony railings, refreshed kitchen and baths, and a warm, neutral palette—bring light and clarity to the interiors. Flexible walls allow spaces to adapt, and floor-to-ceiling glass frames sweeping views, seamlessly connecting the interior with the surrounding landscape. Designed for entertaining, it stands as a true expression of California modernism: efficient, graceful, and timeless. Beyond the interiors, the gardens, designed by John Sharp, deepen the home’s connection to nature. Known for his meditative, sustainability-driven landscapes, Sharp created a series of outdoor spaces that extend the modernist ethos into the surrounding terrain. An outdoor dining area, a firepit, a sunken hot tub, and even a small outdoor theater transform the terraces into flexible gathering spaces, while more secluded corners invite quiet reflection."

Read more about the house in our May/June 2024 print story.

Architectural historian Barbara Lamprecht led the renovation as a project manager. The project meticulously maintained Neutra’s original vision using archival research.

A feature in Dwell’s May/June 2024 issue highlighted the updates John Sharp made to the outdoor space.

The renovation maintained the kitchen’s original Thermador oven.

Fifty-foot-tall bamboo plants separate various areas of the backyard.

3319 Tareco Dr, Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,595,000 by Kimberly Bini of Christie's International Real Estate.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

