Dwell Featured This Richard Neutra Midcentury in L.A.—and It Just Hit the Market for $2.6M
Location: 3319 Tareco Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,595,000
Year Built: 1959
Architect: Richard Neutra
Renovation Dates: 2013 (home) and 2021 (garden)
Renovation Designers: Anthony Barsoumian and Andrew Gray Studio
Landscape Architect: John Sharp
Footprint: 1,129 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.13 Acres
From the Agent: "Perched in the East Hollywood Hills, the Jason Hailey House is a Richard Neutra masterpiece, restored with reverence and creativity. Originally completed in 1959, the residence remains remarkably intact, thanks to a succession of owners who resisted the urge to alter its modernist bones. Every Philippine mahogany panel and redwood detail was revived, while discreet enhancements—glass balcony railings, refreshed kitchen and baths, and a warm, neutral palette—bring light and clarity to the interiors. Flexible walls allow spaces to adapt, and floor-to-ceiling glass frames sweeping views, seamlessly connecting the interior with the surrounding landscape. Designed for entertaining, it stands as a true expression of California modernism: efficient, graceful, and timeless. Beyond the interiors, the gardens, designed by John Sharp, deepen the home’s connection to nature. Known for his meditative, sustainability-driven landscapes, Sharp created a series of outdoor spaces that extend the modernist ethos into the surrounding terrain. An outdoor dining area, a firepit, a sunken hot tub, and even a small outdoor theater transform the terraces into flexible gathering spaces, while more secluded corners invite quiet reflection."
3319 Tareco Dr, Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,595,000 by Kimberly Bini of Christie's International Real Estate.
