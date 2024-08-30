In Austin, a Brand New “Japandi” Home Hits the Market for $799K

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
In Austin, a Brand New “Japandi” Home Hits the Market for $799KView 9 Photos

Designed by CoXist Studio, the two-level residence pairs light and dark wood with custom tile and serene outdoor spaces.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 1000 Gullett Street #2, Austin, Texas

Price: $799,000

Architect: CoXist Studio

Year Built: 2022

Footprint: 1,278 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.22 acres

From the Agent: "This newly constructed home is nestled in the highly sought-after Govalle neighborhood in East Austin. Designed by CoXist Studios and built by SmartDigs Homes, this two-bedroom home seamlessly marries the serenity of Japanese countryside vibes with the sleekness of Scandinavian design. Spanning 1,278 square feet, this property features an open and spacious layout complete with beamed vaulted ceilings. The attention to detail is seen throughout the home—from the front entryway tile and exterior materials/lighting selections to the designer tile in all of the bathrooms and the landscaping design."

A tall wooden fence borders the property, creating a peaceful and private city escape.

The front door opens to a crisp, white living room, which leads to the kitchen.

Earth-toned tiles line the walls in the upper-level bathroom.

The bathroom in the primary suite has a custom dual vanity.&nbsp;

A balcony off the primary bedroom overlooks the home’s fenced-in backyard.

1000 Gullett Street #2 in Austin, Texas, is currently listed for $799,000 by Soud Twal of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Real Estate

