In Austin, a Brand New “Japandi” Home Hits the Market for $799K

From the Agent: "This newly constructed home is nestled in the highly sought-after Govalle neighborhood in East Austin. Designed by CoXist Studios and built by SmartDigs Homes, this two-bedroom home seamlessly marries the serenity of Japanese countryside vibes with the sleekness of Scandinavian design. Spanning 1,278 square feet, this property features an open and spacious layout complete with beamed vaulted ceilings. The attention to detail is seen throughout the home—from the front entryway tile and exterior materials/lighting selections to the designer tile in all of the bathrooms and the landscaping design."