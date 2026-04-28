Nab This Six-Story “Tree House” in Portland for $820K

From the Agent: "Designed by Oregon architect James Oliver as his private residence, this singular home celebrates craftsmanship and connection to place. A wooden trestle bridge leads to glass doors that open to a secluded, wooded slope. Inside, loosely set stone bricks create a quiet, grounding rhythm underfoot. Spanning multiple levels linked by sculptural spiral staircases, the home reveals inventive details no longer permissible by today’s codes. A catwalk with a glass‑surround niche offers a serene perch for birdwatching. At its core, a 1970s‑era kitchen island anchors a fir breakfast bar and matching circular dining table. Above, a loft once served as Oliver’s sky‑high office, complete with a train track suspended from the ceiling that ran its full length. This lived‑in modern tree house blurs the boundary between architecture and forest."