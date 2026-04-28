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Nab This Six-Story “Tree House” in Portland for $820KView 16 Photos

Nab This Six-Story “Tree House” in Portland for $820K

Architect James Oliver’s quirky ’70s home has spiral staircases, suspended fireplaces, a catwalk, and an office perched in the forest canopy.
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Location: 6432 SW Burlingame Place, Portland, Oregon

Price: $820,000

Year Built: 1971

Architect: James Oliver

Footprint: 4,560 square feet (3 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by Oregon architect James Oliver as his private residence, this singular home celebrates craftsmanship and connection to place. A wooden trestle bridge leads to glass doors that open to a secluded, wooded slope. Inside, loosely set stone bricks create a quiet, grounding rhythm underfoot. Spanning multiple levels linked by sculptural spiral staircases, the home reveals inventive details no longer permissible by today’s codes. A catwalk with a glass‑surround niche offers a serene perch for birdwatching. At its core, a 1970s‑era kitchen island anchors a fir breakfast bar and matching circular dining table. Above, a loft once served as Oliver’s sky‑high office, complete with a train track suspended from the ceiling that ran its full length. This lived‑in modern tree house blurs the boundary between architecture and forest."

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The home features two fireplaces that are suspended from the ceiling.&nbsp;

The home features two fireplaces that are suspended from the ceiling. 

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Nab This Six-Story “Tree House” in Portland for $820K - Photo 4 of 15 -
The home’s interior features a series of split levels and spaces with double-height ceilings.

The home’s interior features a series of split levels and spaces with double-height ceilings.

The home’s interior and exterior are wrapped in cedar.

The home’s interior and exterior are wrapped in cedar.

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Nab This Six-Story “Tree House” in Portland for $820K - Photo 8 of 15 -
The home has six levels, and the top floor is&nbsp;holds an office.

The home has six levels, and the top floor is holds an office.

A large workshop has a roll-up garage door for moving projects in and out.

A large workshop has a roll-up garage door for moving projects in and out.

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Nab This Six-Story “Tree House” in Portland for $820K - Photo 12 of 15 -
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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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