Nab This Six-Story “Tree House” in Portland for $820K
Location: 6432 SW Burlingame Place, Portland, Oregon
Price: $820,000
Year Built: 1971
Architect: James Oliver
Footprint: 4,560 square feet (3 bedrooms, 5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by Oregon architect James Oliver as his private residence, this singular home celebrates craftsmanship and connection to place. A wooden trestle bridge leads to glass doors that open to a secluded, wooded slope. Inside, loosely set stone bricks create a quiet, grounding rhythm underfoot. Spanning multiple levels linked by sculptural spiral staircases, the home reveals inventive details no longer permissible by today’s codes. A catwalk with a glass‑surround niche offers a serene perch for birdwatching. At its core, a 1970s‑era kitchen island anchors a fir breakfast bar and matching circular dining table. Above, a loft once served as Oliver’s sky‑high office, complete with a train track suspended from the ceiling that ran its full length. This lived‑in modern tree house blurs the boundary between architecture and forest."
6432 SW Burlingame Place in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $820,000 by Kim Kress of Eleete Real Estate.
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TopicsReal Estate
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