How They Pulled It Off: A Terrace House Gets a Sustainable Glow-Up—With Help From Its Homeowners

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. James Morton (a runner-up on The Great British Bake Off in 2012) and his wife, Fenella Barlow-Pay, moved into their traditional red sandstone terrace house, located south of Scotland’s River Clyde, in December 2021. The Edwardian-era property—whose typology makes up 25 percent of the U.K.’s building stock—was once a treasured family home, but hadn’t been touched since the 1970s. While they had little renovation experience, besides the six months James spent as a builder’s apprentice 15 years prior, they were confident they could complete a renovation and rear extension with help from friends, tradespeople, and the guidance of YouTube. The pair, both doctors, did many of these projects on the weekend or at night after putting their two young daughters to bed. "We have very tolerant neighbors," says James.

James and Fenella stripped the house back to its brickwork, integrated a new Cor-Ten steel- and burnt larch–clad extension with a kitchen, living, and utility spaces on the ground floor, and refurbished an underused conservatory.

But eventually, they realized hiring an architect—one with extensive experience in Passivhaus and energy-efficient architecture—was the right move. They connected with Matt Loader of Glasgow firm Loader Monteith before even getting the keys. "We decided that we wanted to get an architect involved so that it could properly function as a beautiful and sustainable home," says James. They looked at what they could do themselves without breaking the bank as well. A sense of climate anxiety drove this renovation. "This project points toward a solution," Loader says.

Inside, there are spacious areas for cooking and entertaining, a connection to the garden, and humble materials like Cor-Ten steel, CNC-cut plywood, and cement.

The late-19th-century house was structurally sound but poorly insulated, with disconnected interiors and energy-intense systems. Work began at the end of 2022, with Loader Monteith’s involvement ending mid-2024. Now, the once-ubiquitous home is an example not only for their neighbors but also for other homeowners curious about sustainability.

Sliding doors open out into the garden. The floors are microcement, a DIY project that took James one week to do.

"You have to give a huge kudos to James and Fenella for doing so much of the work to their house," Loader says. "From my point of view as an architect who’s involved in a lot of construction projects, it’s empowering to see someone with that determination to effect change." How they pulled it off: Sustainability made approachable A crawlspace install: "We wanted to treat [the house] with respect and not use insulation that would harm the building or the planet," says James. They went for wood fiber insulation in the walls, as well as breathable, sponge-like wood fiber insulation for the floors for an efficient, airtight volume. The old insulation was removed, they replaced the hard insulation boards, and then a local plasterer put lime plaster on top. "We only had about two feet between the joints and the bottom of the subfloor," he adds.

"We wanted to treat [the house] with respect and not use insulation that would harm the building or the planet," says James. They went for wood fiber insulation in the walls, as well as breathable, sponge-like wood fiber insulation for the floors for an efficient, airtight volume. The old insulation was removed, they replaced the hard insulation boards, and then a local plasterer put lime plaster on top. "We only had about two feet between the joints and the bottom of the subfloor," he adds. A kitchen built for a baker: Crafting a kitchen that prioritizes family life and function was the goal. It has a designated coffee station, two ovens, quartz countertops, and a magnetic copper backsplash with a long, communal family island. Clutter is kept at bay with drawers and a mix of storage. And while they did look at budget-friendly kitchen companies like Ikea, Fenella decided to design her own cabinetry on Rhino, a 3D modeling software. Her dad CNCed the cabinets at his workplace, and the plywood cabinetry was finished with several coats of rich black India ink.

A holiday home project: James took one week off to DIY the nearly 800 square feet of microcement floors. "We wanted something continuous but didn’t want the grout lines like with tile," he says. It was a stressful DIY. ("I can understand why they go for £200 to £300 per square foot," he says.) They were on a tight kitchen installation timeline, he had a chest infection, and it was done in the middle of winter when there was no heating to that part of the house. Luckily, the vendor, Relentless Microcement, had great training videos.

Family-friendly touches: The play area storage is another DIY designed by Fenella and constructed on-site. Fenella’s father had the idea to insert linear joins with sheets of plywood so that the shelves stay inside those joints. "Because it’s all CNC, it’s all perfect and exceptionally square," says James. The dining room bench was built by James and a friend from work, crafted from knotless pine.