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Live in Colorado’s Landmark Midcentury Enclave for $850KView 18 Photos

Live in Colorado’s Landmark Midcentury Enclave for $850K

Set in Arapahoe Acres, the updated James House still channels its 1940s roots with brick-lined rooms, ribbon windows, and easy access to the outdoors.
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Location: 2940 South Marion Street, Englewood, Colorado

Price: $850,000

Year Built: 1940 

Architect: Eugene Sternberg 

Footprint: 1,275 Square Feet (3 Beds, 2 Baths) 

Lot Size: 0.16 Acres

From the Agent: "The best, for the most, for the least. This was Eugene Sternberg’s ethos when designing the simple yet remarkably livable homes of the first block of Arapahoe Acres. Each residence was thoughtfully positioned to create privacy and intimate ‘outdoor living rooms,’ while the neighborhood’s curvilinear streets, a radical concept at the time, remain one of its defining features today. Known as the James House, this residence is a wonderful example of the thoughtful planning and timeless design that defines Arapahoe Acres. Inside, simple yet elegant design elements define the home. A central fireplace acts as both room divider and the heart of the house, while ribbon windows and interior brick seamlessly connect indoors and out. The thoughtfully updated kitchen respects the home’s original flow while incorporating modern conveniences and finishes. The refreshed hallway bathroom maintains the original footprint and includes a new vanity and refreshed tile. The original carport was transformed by a prior owner into a primary suite, featuring original clerestory windows, a spacious bedroom area with wood slat detailing, and a generous closet. The newly updated primary bathroom offers a floating vanity, dramatic tile accent wall, deluxe soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The generous backyard features a storage shed, a greenhouse, and a quiet space to read a book on a Sunday afternoon. This is a rare opportunity to enter Arapahoe Acres under seven figures with a turnkey, thoughtfully updated home."

The James House is located in Arapahoe Acres, which the agent notes is "the first post-WWII neighborhood recognized on the National Register of Historic Places."

The James House is located in Arapahoe Acres, which the agent notes is "the first post-WWII neighborhood recognized on the National Register of Historic Places."

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The living area is located by an original exposed-brick fireplace that separates the space from the kitchen and dining area.

The living area is located by an original exposed-brick fireplace that separates the space from the kitchen and dining area.

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Brick walls continue into the updated kitchen, which has new quartz countertops and an island with seating.

Brick walls continue into the updated kitchen, which has new quartz countertops and an island with seating.

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The primary suite was converted from the original carport by a previous owner. It features wood slat detailing, clerestory windows, an en suite bathroom, and a walk-in closet.&nbsp;

The primary suite was converted from the original carport by a previous owner. It features wood slat detailing, clerestory windows, an en suite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. 

Live in Colorado’s Landmark Midcentury Enclave for $850K - Photo 8 of 17 -
Live in Colorado’s Landmark Midcentury Enclave for $850K - Photo 9 of 17 -
The primary bathroom includes a soaking tub set beneath high windows and a large walk-in shower.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The primary bathroom includes a soaking tub set beneath high windows and a large walk-in shower.  

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A second bedroom features exposed brick and direct access to the backyard.&nbsp;

A second bedroom features exposed brick and direct access to the backyard. 

A flexible office, den, or third bedroom opens to the yard through sliding glass doors.&nbsp;

A flexible office, den, or third bedroom opens to the yard through sliding glass doors. 

The hall bathroom has fresh new tile and a new vanity, although it retains its original footprint.&nbsp;

The hall bathroom has fresh new tile and a new vanity, although it retains its original footprint. 

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The ample backyard has space for outdoor dining, plus a storage shed and greenhouse.&nbsp;

The ample backyard has space for outdoor dining, plus a storage shed and greenhouse. 

Live in Colorado’s Landmark Midcentury Enclave for $850K - Photo 17 of 17 -

2940 South Marion Street, Englewood, Colorado is currently listed for $850,000 by Stephanie Kroll at Compass and Kimber Dempsey with Realty ONE Group Premier

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