Live in Colorado’s Landmark Midcentury Enclave for $850K

From the Agent: "The best, for the most, for the least. This was Eugene Sternberg’s ethos when designing the simple yet remarkably livable homes of the first block of Arapahoe Acres. Each residence was thoughtfully positioned to create privacy and intimate ‘outdoor living rooms,’ while the neighborhood’s curvilinear streets, a radical concept at the time, remain one of its defining features today. Known as the James House, this residence is a wonderful example of the thoughtful planning and timeless design that defines Arapahoe Acres. Inside, simple yet elegant design elements define the home. A central fireplace acts as both room divider and the heart of the house, while ribbon windows and interior brick seamlessly connect indoors and out. The thoughtfully updated kitchen respects the home’s original flow while incorporating modern conveniences and finishes. The refreshed hallway bathroom maintains the original footprint and includes a new vanity and refreshed tile. The original carport was transformed by a prior owner into a primary suite, featuring original clerestory windows, a spacious bedroom area with wood slat detailing, and a generous closet. The newly updated primary bathroom offers a floating vanity, dramatic tile accent wall, deluxe soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The generous backyard features a storage shed, a greenhouse, and a quiet space to read a book on a Sunday afternoon. This is a rare opportunity to enter Arapahoe Acres under seven figures with a turnkey, thoughtfully updated home."