Iwan Iwanoff Designed Some of Australia’s Most Ambitious Homes. This One Just Got an Update

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Perth, Australia

Original Architect: Iwan Iwanoff Architect: Mark Jeavons Architect Interior Designer: Ohlo Studio / @ohlostudio

Landscape Designer: See Design Studio Cabinetry: Handwerk Furniture Manufacturing: Remington Matters

Photographer: Jack Lovell / @jack.lovel From the Architect: "The Tomich House, one of Iwan Iwanoff’s most distinctive residences, features an intricate façade of curved elements with a floor plan characterized by arched walls radiating from a central cylindrical core. Originally completed in 1971, the house underwent a series of small additions by Iwanoff in the ’70s, followed by a significant three-level extension in 1986 without his or his studio’s involvement. With four owners, including prominent Perth socialites, the house gained notoriety for hosting vibrant gatherings throughout the ’70s and ’80s. "The 1986 extension and interior alterations by the various owners over its life had significantly departed from Iwanoff’s vision. The home had slowly fallen into disrepair, including major roof leaks, plumbing issues and concrete cancer affecting its structural integrity, so the client commissioned a restoration to return the residence to its function as a coastal family home.