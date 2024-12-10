Iwan Iwanoff Designed Some of Australia’s Most Ambitious Homes. This One Just Got an Update
Project Details:
Location: Perth, Australia
Original Architect: Iwan Iwanoff
Architect: Mark Jeavons Architect
Interior Designer: Ohlo Studio / @ohlostudio
Footprint: 5,275 square feet
Builder: Assemble Building Co.
Structural Engineer: Forth
Landscape Designer: See Design Studio
Cabinetry: Handwerk
Furniture Manufacturing: Remington Matters
Photographer: Jack Lovell / @jack.lovel
From the Architect: "The Tomich House, one of Iwan Iwanoff’s most distinctive residences, features an intricate façade of curved elements with a floor plan characterized by arched walls radiating from a central cylindrical core. Originally completed in 1971, the house underwent a series of small additions by Iwanoff in the ’70s, followed by a significant three-level extension in 1986 without his or his studio’s involvement. With four owners, including prominent Perth socialites, the house gained notoriety for hosting vibrant gatherings throughout the ’70s and ’80s.
"The 1986 extension and interior alterations by the various owners over its life had significantly departed from Iwanoff’s vision. The home had slowly fallen into disrepair, including major roof leaks, plumbing issues and concrete cancer affecting its structural integrity, so the client commissioned a restoration to return the residence to its function as a coastal family home.
"A thorough investigation into the house’s evolution informed partial replanning of all levels. The dining and kitchen now connect with the garden, while removal of the late-70s ‘health center’ roof created an open courtyard and a more functional back-of-house area. The original plan had a west-facing balcony wrapping around four bedrooms on level one, but the ’80s addition isolated two of these bedrooms internally. To rectify this, the living space was converted to a primary suite, and the internal spaces were given purpose as a window-lined study and a skylit transition area, creating a generous parents retreat. The former primary on level two, now a bar and lounge, is an extension of this retreat. A new steel spiral stair replaces its uncomplimentary predecessor, providing safer access to a newly-compliant roof deck that offers uninterrupted coastal and city views.
"Informed by research into Iwanoff’s work, the finishes, fittings, joinery and details were selected to be sympathetic to his style without competing for attention. The renovated house seamlessly blends old and new, paying homage to the original design."
