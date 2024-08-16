Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
This $1.5M New York Farmhouse Might Just Convince You to Move UpstateView 11 Photos

This $1.5M New York Farmhouse Might Just Convince You to Move Upstate

Set on nearly 12 acres, Ives Farm is packed with 19th-century charm, including original hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, and a detached barn.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 2367 County Road 11, Hillsdale, New York

Price: $1,475,000

Year Built: 1887

Footprint: 2,600 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 11.75 acres

From the Agent: "Established in 1887, Ives Farm is a charming country property with a well-preserved farmhouse nestled off the road on nearly 12 pastoral acres. A former farm, the terrain around the house is undulating and beautifully landscaped, dotted with picturesque outbuildings—including the striking original barn. The rest of the wooded acreage, bordering the saltwater pool, is a bit more rugged, filled with mature trees. The 2,600-square-foot home is filled with much-loved architectural details like original wide hardwood floors, a brick fireplace in the living room with a wood stove insert, board-and-batten window shutters, and a standing-seam metal roof."

A wide gravel driveway leads to the historic white farmhouse, nestled under soaring trees.

A wide gravel driveway leads to the historic white farmhouse, nestled under soaring trees.

This $1.5M New York Farmhouse Might Just Convince You to Move Upstate - Photo 2 of 10 -
Refinished hardwood floors connect the lower-level living areas.

Refinished hardwood floors connect the lower-level living areas.

This $1.5M New York Farmhouse Might Just Convince You to Move Upstate - Photo 4 of 10 -
The dining room sits sandwiched between the living room and the kitchen.

The dining room sits sandwiched between the living room and the kitchen.

This $1.5M New York Farmhouse Might Just Convince You to Move Upstate - Photo 6 of 10 -
A curved, screened-in porch offers a tranquil, covered setting for alfresco dining.

A curved, screened-in porch offers a tranquil, covered setting for alfresco dining.

This $1.5M New York Farmhouse Might Just Convince You to Move Upstate - Photo 8 of 10 -
The primary bedroom awaits on the top level, complete with a remodeled en suite bath.

The primary bedroom awaits on the top level, complete with a remodeled en suite bath.

This $1.5M New York Farmhouse Might Just Convince You to Move Upstate - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.