This $1.5M New York Farmhouse Might Just Convince You to Move Upstate
Location: 2367 County Road 11, Hillsdale, New York
Price: $1,475,000
Year Built: 1887
Footprint: 2,600 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 11.75 acres
From the Agent: "Established in 1887, Ives Farm is a charming country property with a well-preserved farmhouse nestled off the road on nearly 12 pastoral acres. A former farm, the terrain around the house is undulating and beautifully landscaped, dotted with picturesque outbuildings—including the striking original barn. The rest of the wooded acreage, bordering the saltwater pool, is a bit more rugged, filled with mature trees. The 2,600-square-foot home is filled with much-loved architectural details like original wide hardwood floors, a brick fireplace in the living room with a wood stove insert, board-and-batten window shutters, and a standing-seam metal roof."
2367 County Road 11 in Hillsdale, New York, is currently listed for $1,475,000 by Raj Kumar of Sotheby's International Realty.
