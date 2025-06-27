The Trump Family Plans to Develop an Island—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- For $1.4B, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner snapped up one of the Mediterranean’s last undeveloped islands—Albania’s beautiful but landmine-covered Sazan—aiming to transform the former military base into a luxury resort. Here’s why the deal has ignited both political intrigue and environmental alarm. (The Guardian)
Homebuyers are sitting out what’s usually peak season, making this May the slowest for home sales since 2009. Despite plenty of inventory, soaring prices and doubled monthly payments have cooled demand. (Dwell)
Compass is suing Zillow over a new rule that bans listings from its platform if they appear elsewhere first for 24 hours before being posted on Zillow, calling it an antitrust violation aimed at crushing competition. (CBS News)
Kim Kardashian was sued by the Judd Foundation for promoting knockoff Donald Judd furniture in a viral 2022 Skims office tour. The lawsuit just settled—and now Kardashian owns the real thing. (ARTnews)
Wave pools are becoming the new golf course, anchoring multimillion-dollar resort communities from Palm Desert to Baja. Here’s why developers believe these engineered surf lagoons are the new "nexus of wellness and real estate." (Dwell)
