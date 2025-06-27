The Trump Family Plans to Develop an Island—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Homebuyers are sitting out what’s usually peak season, making this May the slowest for home sales since 2009. Despite plenty of inventory, soaring prices and doubled monthly payments have cooled demand. ( Dwell )

Compass is suing Zillow over a new rule that bans listings from its platform if they appear elsewhere first for 24 hours before being posted on Zillow, calling it an antitrust violation aimed at crushing competition. (CBS News)