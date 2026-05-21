A Monumental Hearth Anchors This Agricultural Building Turned Home in Brazil

Photographer: Ruy Teixeira / @ruy_teixeira



From the Architect: "In Itaipava, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, a former stable at Fazenda São João de Icaraí remained as the last trace of a rural past: an isolated, silent volume surrounded by vegetation. When architect and designer Lucas Jimeno Dualde was invited to intervene in the property, the central question was not simply how to renovate an almost 80-year-old structure, but how to transform this former agricultural space into a contemporary country house without erasing the site’s emotional geography. A Spaniard based in Brazil, with references spanning Lina Bo Bardi, Zanine Caldas, and Luis Barragán, Lucas approaches architecture and interiors less as an exercise in style and more as a way of organizing experiences overtime. At Casa Itaipava, this approach takes shape in a project that starts from the preexisting structure, the rural shed, to reconfigure flows, proportions, and uses, always in dialogue with the surrounding landscape.

"The commission arose from the owner’s desire to update the property while maintaining its original structure. Lucas recognized the opportunity to preserve the ensemble while reorganizing the program with precision. The former food storage pavilion was transformed into the barbecue core; the stalls’ area gave way to living rooms and a kitchen; and the axis of the four suites derives directly from the redesign of the original stables. At the center, the pool serves as an open courtyard, evoking monastic and Moorish architecture. The intervention followed a clear principle: the new does not compete with the old. The volume of the bedrooms simplifies the roof composition and creates continuity between what already existed and what was added. Openings follow a logic inherited from Portuguese tradition: more contained in the bedrooms, wider in the social areas, allowing the house to open onto its surroundings without losing its sense of shelter. The minimalist stainless steel frames, produced in the owner's own factory, introduce a contemporary element without disrupting the overall sobriety.