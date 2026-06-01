In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M

From the Agent: "This two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,368-square-foot house on roughly 2.5 acres offers unobstructed and protected views of the picturesque western vistas that have made Lone Pine a premier Hollywood filmmaking destination for decades. Designed by Linda Taalman, AIA, the house is flanked by Tuttle and Diaz Creeks, and its structural footings sit in an ancient clearing between two glacially sculpted boulder deposits. Amidst the endless natural beauty enjoyed from the southeast-facing sunroom, the west-facing 700-square-foot Stepstone deck, and the enveloping nighttime dark skies, the residence is a model for off-grid living matched with state-of-the-art reliability. Employing Taalman’s iT house concept vocabulary, the house combines off-the-shelf Bosch aluminum framing, steel Epic decking, and glass walls; architectural materials selected to create site-specific homes with minimally invasive footprints. A propane generator and a woodburning stove serve as fail-safes for the hydronic heating and cooling. A 650-foot well, advanced filtration, a 1,200-gallon water reserve tank, and an insulated pump house ensure an adequate and fresh spring water supply. The interior is appointed with rift-cut white oak panels, granite and stainless-steel counters, Leight cabinets, and all-electric Bosch and Miele appliances. Included on the property is a 1,024-square-foot three-car garage with its own dedicated solar power and wood-pellet stove, making it suitable for fitness, wellness, and creative pursuits."