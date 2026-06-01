SubscribeSign In
In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7MView 13 Photos

In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M

Designed by Linda Taalman, this glass-encased IT House sits on land once owned by the transcendental philosopher Dr. Franklin Merrell-Wolff.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 3800 Granite View Drive, Lone Pine, California

Price: $1,650,000

Year Built: 2020

Architect: Linda Taalman

Footprint: 1,368 square feet (2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms)

Lot Size: 2.39 Acres 

From the Agent: "This two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,368-square-foot house on roughly 2.5 acres offers unobstructed and protected views of the picturesque western vistas that have made Lone Pine a premier Hollywood filmmaking destination for decades. Designed by Linda Taalman, AIA, the house is flanked by Tuttle and Diaz Creeks, and its structural footings sit in an ancient clearing between two glacially sculpted boulder deposits. Amidst the endless natural beauty enjoyed from the southeast-facing sunroom, the west-facing 700-square-foot Stepstone deck, and the enveloping nighttime dark skies, the residence is a model for off-grid living matched with state-of-the-art reliability. Employing Taalman’s iT house concept vocabulary, the house combines off-the-shelf Bosch aluminum framing, steel Epic decking, and glass walls; architectural materials selected to create site-specific homes with minimally invasive footprints. A propane generator and a woodburning stove serve as fail-safes for the hydronic heating and cooling. A 650-foot well, advanced filtration, a 1,200-gallon water reserve tank, and an insulated pump house ensure an adequate and fresh spring water supply. The interior is appointed with rift-cut white oak panels, granite and stainless-steel counters, Leight cabinets, and all-electric Bosch and Miele appliances. Included on the property is a 1,024-square-foot three-car garage with its own dedicated solar power and wood-pellet stove, making it suitable for fitness, wellness, and creative pursuits."

The site was once part of the ranch of transcendental mystic Dr. Franklin Merrell-Wolff, who studied spirituality and consciousness and founded the group Assembly of Man.

The site was once part of the ranch of transcendental mystic Dr. Franklin Merrell-Wolff, who studied spirituality and consciousness and founded the group Assembly of Man.

In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M - Photo 2 of 13 -

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
A 20-panel solar array helps power the home.&nbsp;

A 20-panel solar array helps power the home. 

In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M - Photo 4 of 13 -
In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M - Photo 5 of 13 -
In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M - Photo 6 of 13 -
The current owners spent four years designing and building the residence, which is designed for comfortable, off-grid living amidst the rugged terrain.&nbsp;

The current owners spent four years designing and building the residence, which is designed for comfortable, off-grid living amidst the rugged terrain. 

In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M - Photo 8 of 13 -
In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M - Photo 9 of 13 -
Set in a wildfire-prone environment, the house has received IBHS Wildfire Prepared certification and is protected by fire sprinklers.&nbsp;

Set in a wildfire-prone environment, the house has received IBHS Wildfire Prepared certification and is protected by fire sprinklers. 

In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M - Photo 11 of 13 -
In the Eastern Sierra, an Off-Grid Property With a Mystic Past Seeks $1.7M - Photo 12 of 13 -
The residence has views of Mt. Langley, Lone Pine Peak, the Eastern Sierras, the Inyo Mountains, the Alabama Hills, and Owens Lake.&nbsp;

The residence has views of Mt. Langley, Lone Pine Peak, the Eastern Sierras, the Inyo Mountains, the Alabama Hills, and Owens Lake. 

3800 Granite View Drive in Lone Pine, California, is currently available for $1,650,000 by Jeremy Steenblik and Nate Cole of Modern California House. 

g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.