The Lawn Is Part of the Living Room at This Bunkerlike Home in Japan

Photographer: Koji Fujii

From the Architect: "The architecture of the Isumi Villa not only serves its internal function, but also highlights the surrounding landscape. For the purpose of creating a strong background that emphasizes the outdoors, a 148-foot-long concrete wall was constructed to accommodate a large field. The building mirrors the flood wall that stands parallel to the Isumi river bank, whose riverbed stretches all the way to the site.

"The villa features a dirt floor kitchen that connects to the outdoors, so you can walk in with your shoes on, as well as a living room where you can enjoy music and movies from both inside and outside, and a small bedroom that creates the feeling of camping. The garage is simple and linear, and provides access to a separate bathroom and sauna.