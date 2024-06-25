This $1.4M Island Getaway in Maine Is Ready for a New Wave

Year Built: 1850

Footprint: 2,258 square feet (four bedrooms, one full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Welcome to your coastal sanctuary on Matinicus Isle. This picturesque estate offers a perfect blend of historic charm and modern comforts, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean in Penobscot Bay. Featuring over 80 acres of rolling meadows nestled alongside a red spruce forest, this antique two-chimney cape is ideal for serene getaways. The foyer’s stunning, curved ceiling sets the tone for the home’s unique character. Wood flooring, double living rooms, and a sunny kitchen create inviting spaces. There’s ample storage, a convenient half bath, and an ocean-view bedroom on the first floor. The second floor has a sitting room, additional bedrooms, and a full bath. The property features 5,555 feet of ocean frontage, including a sandy beach and dramatic rocky bluff, perfect for beachcombing and lobster bakes. Experience true island living at its finest, where the beauty of nature takes center stage, offering peace and tranquility like no other place on earth."