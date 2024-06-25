SubscribeSign In
This $1.4M Island Getaway in Maine Is Ready for a New Wave

Located on Matinicus Isle, the four-bedroom property dates back to 1850 and includes a private beach, a barn, and hiking trails.
Text by
Welcome to Beach Week, our annual celebration of the best place on Earth.

Location: 171 South Road, Matinicus, Maine

Price: $1,395,000

Year Built: 1850

Footprint: 2,258 square feet (four bedrooms, one full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Welcome to your coastal sanctuary on Matinicus Isle. This picturesque estate offers a perfect blend of historic charm and modern comforts, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean in Penobscot Bay. Featuring over 80 acres of rolling meadows nestled alongside a red spruce forest, this antique two-chimney cape is ideal for serene getaways. The foyer’s stunning, curved ceiling sets the tone for the home’s unique character. Wood flooring, double living rooms, and a sunny kitchen create inviting spaces. There’s ample storage, a convenient half bath, and an ocean-view bedroom on the first floor. The second floor has a sitting room, additional bedrooms, and a full bath. The property features 5,555 feet of ocean frontage, including a sandy beach and dramatic rocky bluff, perfect for beachcombing and lobster bakes. Experience true island living at its finest, where the beauty of nature takes center stage, offering peace and tranquility like no other place on earth."

Numerous hiking trails weave throughout the Spruce forest that covers part of the property.&nbsp;

The property includes a home and a barn that can be used for storage or converted into additional living space.&nbsp;

The historic residence has an original brick fireplace in the living room. Built-in shelving provides plenty of open storage.

Painted flooring adds an unexpected pop of color to the sitting area on the second floor.

A large clawfoot tub awaits in one of the light-filled bathrooms.

The two-story barn near the main dwelling can be converted into a detached guesthouse.

171 South Road in Matinicus, Maine, is currently listed for $1,395,000 by Kristin Heal of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
