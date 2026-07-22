Wake Up to Fjord Views at This $1.5M Island Home in Norway
Location: Kjerkveien 35, Ramberg, Norway
Price: 15,000,000 NOK (Approximately $1,555,695 USD)
Year Built: 1950
Renovation Date: 2012
Footprint: 1,862 Square Feet (4 Beds, 2 Baths)
Lot Size: .72 Acres
From the Owners: "Kjerkveien 35 sits at the very end of a quiet road on a small grass headland, surrounded by white sand beaches, mountains, farmland, and open ocean. One of those beaches is, for all practical purposes, private, reachable only across the property’s own land, while the other curves out toward the broader bay. From the deck, the view looks over farmland, summit, fjord, and sky.
When the home first went on the public market, it drew bids well over the asking price. We had approached the past owners privately, off-market, before any of those bids closed, and they accepted ours—not because it was the highest, but because they trusted we would continue the tradition of caring for the place. We have lived here since, and we hope to pass it forward in the same spirit.
Part of what makes the home feel so rare is that the privacy is built into the landscape around it. The surrounding farmland is protected from development, and the house itself cannot be seen from the main road. The only approach is a private farm track that ends at the property. The fields are also a designated bird-nesting sanctuary, which during the summer months keeps the public out entirely.
Ramberg is a small village on the island of Flakstadøya, midway through the Lofoten archipelago, with Leknes airport a short drive away and Reine, Nusfjord, and Henningsvær within easy reach. There are only a few neighboring households, all of whom live here year-round, creating a small, family-friendly community even through winter.
After two years, we’ll say it plainly: We do not believe there is another home in Lofoten with quite this combination of privacy, a central location in the archipelago, views, and access to the wild and the northern lights. To us, it is the gem of Lofoten."
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Kjerkveien 35 in Ramberg, Norway, is privately listed for 15,000,000 NOK by Lars Jakob Aarak of PrivatMegleren.
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