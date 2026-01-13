Asking $1.8M, This Angular Home Near Philly Has a Surprisingly Curvaceous Interior

From the Agent: "Architect Irwin Stein designed this remarkable home for his own family, bringing his modernist sensibility to one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Radnor Township. Set on 2.65 acres of secluded, wooded land, the property reflects Stein’s architectural philosophy, where clarity of form, livability, and a connection to the natural environment come together with intention and artistry. A spiral staircase, crafted in wood, leads to a serene loft that floats above the main living area. The circular kitchen is both playful and functional. The expansive living room anchors the home with bold architectural gestures—a sunken conversation pit with its own fireplace, a custom built-in sofa, soaring ceilings, and a corner hearth that adds visual balance and warmth. The lower level adds flexibility with a second full kitchen, two additional bathrooms, an office or studio, abundant storage, and an oversized four-car garage—ideal for multigenerational living, guest quarters, or creative workspaces. Ideally situated just minutes from the center of Bryn Mawr, the Stein House offers convenient access to restaurants, shopping, Bryn Mawr Hospital, and the Amtrak station, with easy access to regional rail and major routes."