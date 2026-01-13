SubscribeSign In
Asking $1.8M, This Angular Home Near Philly Has a Surprisingly Curvaceous Interior

The 1980 residence has a boxy exterior, but the front door opens to a flowing plan with a circular kitchen and conversation pit.
Location: 390 South Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Price: $1,800,000

Year Built: 1980

Architect: Irwin Stein

Footprint: 5,556 square feet (5 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 2.42 Acres

From the Agent: "Architect Irwin Stein designed this remarkable home for his own family, bringing his modernist sensibility to one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Radnor Township. Set on 2.65 acres of secluded, wooded land, the property reflects Stein’s architectural philosophy, where clarity of form, livability, and a connection to the natural environment come together with intention and artistry. A spiral staircase, crafted in wood, leads to a serene loft that floats above the main living area. The circular kitchen is both playful and functional. The expansive living room anchors the home with bold architectural gestures—a sunken conversation pit with its own fireplace, a custom built-in sofa, soaring ceilings, and a corner hearth that adds visual balance and warmth. The lower level adds flexibility with a second full kitchen, two additional bathrooms, an office or studio, abundant storage, and an oversized four-car garage—ideal for multigenerational living, guest quarters, or creative workspaces. Ideally situated just minutes from the center of Bryn Mawr, the Stein House offers convenient access to restaurants, shopping, Bryn Mawr Hospital, and the Amtrak station, with easy access to regional rail and major routes."

Architect Irwin Stein designed over 100 projects, mostly in the Philadelphia area.

Sliding glass doors open the living area to a large patio and acres of forest.

A sunken, built-in couch creates a conversation pit.

The home has a circular kitchen with updated appliances.

A wooden spiral staircase leads to a lofted room overlooking the living areas.

The front entry is illuminated by a skylight.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

