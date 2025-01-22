This Mud Home in India Looks Like Something Out of “Star Wars”

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "This home is located in the midst of mountain ranges. It has an 180-degree view of them with a deep valley in front. The site has a natural rock bed and we did not want to disturb it. Also, the site already had a 20-foot-deep land cut when we visited for the first time. We used that landform to create the structure with a view toward the valley.

"The spaces are focused toward the valley with an open courtyard in the middle, which helps bring in natural light and create ventilation. The main character of the site is heavy wind. The main challenge was to capture the view while tempering gusts. Hence, we proposed a gabion wall where the rocks are placed according to the anthropometric activities inside the spaces. All the rocks used in the gabion wall were collected from the site.

"The home’s walls are poured earth. The mud used was collected on-site, which facilitated the construction process. The floor finish is made of green oxide, which helps keep the interiors cool. During summer, the area gets very hot. Oxide flooring and an open courtyard help maintain cool temperatures inside the spaces. The body of water between the room and the gabion wall will help in reducing the hot air temperature when it travels from outside to in.