This Tiny Stone Cabin in Italy Has a Surprisingly Flexible Interior

From the Architect: "A continuation, a remodeling, an addition, a repurposing: a place of retreat. A chamber for reflection, meditation, resting, and dreaming. All new building components were handcrafted and designed with restraint, following the principle of continuation.

"The solid stone walls and plasters were cleaned and restored, left with their tactile qualities intact and only supplemented where necessary. Additions are introduced to create a whole a new identity, such as the rain gutter and green color, a colorful design element. The roof hovers over the stone structure, creating an interstitial space. Clad in untreated, welded aluminum plates, the roof creates a handcrafted counterpoint to the heavy masonry below.

"The newly positioned black pigmented concrete staircase integrates the building into the landscape. It extends the stone wall and leads the retreat out into the open. A concrete circle complements the architecture: a landscape element, an island, a place to linger in the middle of nature. Special features, such as the green painted detailed rain gutter, the existing red, the door, and window frames form a contrast to the wall and unify the space.