If You’re Looking for Something Extra, This $2.2M Georgia Home Has a Little Bit of Everything

From the Agent: "This exceptional four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence was designed in 1947 by legendary architect Cletus Bergen and includes original midcentury-modern details as well as thoughtful renovations designed for contemporary living. Meticulously preserved original details include steel casement windows and hardware, plaster walls with dramatic curves, a stylish living room with large, curved bay windows, and a cantilevered second story above an enclosed loggia. The stunning primary suite has original lighting and a jacuzzi tub. The layout has great flow for entertaining, and the property includes a private, landscaped courtyard with slate flooring, a side yard, and ample off-street parking."