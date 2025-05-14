SubscribeSign In
If You’re Looking for Something Extra, This $2.2M Georgia Home Has a Little Bit of Everything

The International Style home is packed to the brim with colorful walls, cottagecore curtains, kitschy lighting, and pink porcelain bath fixtures.
Location: 102 East 45th Street, Savannah, Georgia

Price: $2,225,000

Year Built: 1947

Architect: Cletus Bergen

Footprint: 4,088 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 Acres

From the Agent: "This exceptional four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence was designed in 1947 by legendary architect Cletus Bergen and includes original midcentury-modern details as well as thoughtful renovations designed for contemporary living. Meticulously preserved original details include steel casement windows and hardware, plaster walls with dramatic curves, a stylish living room with large, curved bay windows, and a cantilevered second story above an enclosed loggia. The stunning primary suite has original lighting and a jacuzzi tub. The layout has great flow for entertaining, and the property includes a private, landscaped courtyard with slate flooring, a side yard, and ample off-street parking."

In the living room, a huge, curved bay window overlooks the street.

The dining room is sunken, which separates it from the rest of the lower level.

While much of the home has been preserved, the kitchen has been renovated with contemporary finishes and appliances.

The bathrooms retain their original porcelain fixtures and Vitrolite glass-tiled walls.

102 East 45th Street in Savannah, Georgia, is currently listed for $2,225,000 by Staci Donegan Angela Gollan of Harry Norman, Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

