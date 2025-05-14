If You’re Looking for Something Extra, This $2.2M Georgia Home Has a Little Bit of Everything
Location: 102 East 45th Street, Savannah, Georgia
Price: $2,225,000
Year Built: 1947
Architect: Cletus Bergen
Footprint: 4,088 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.33 Acres
From the Agent: "This exceptional four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence was designed in 1947 by legendary architect Cletus Bergen and includes original midcentury-modern details as well as thoughtful renovations designed for contemporary living. Meticulously preserved original details include steel casement windows and hardware, plaster walls with dramatic curves, a stylish living room with large, curved bay windows, and a cantilevered second story above an enclosed loggia. The stunning primary suite has original lighting and a jacuzzi tub. The layout has great flow for entertaining, and the property includes a private, landscaped courtyard with slate flooring, a side yard, and ample off-street parking."
102 East 45th Street in Savannah, Georgia, is currently listed for $2,225,000 by Staci Donegan Angela Gollan of Harry Norman, Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International.
