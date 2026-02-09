Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque
Location: 1731 Notre Dame Drive NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Price: $695,000
Year Built: 1969
Architect: Harvey Hoshour
Renovation Date: 2024
Footprint: 2,800 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.26 acres
AcresFrom the Agent: "1731 Notre Dame Drive is one of the few examples of International Style modernism in Albuquerque—a city dominated by Pueblo Revival architecture. Designed by Harvey Hoshour, this 1969 residence features two pavilions elevated on pilotis, connected by a dramatic glass foyer with mountain views. Open-plan living and dining spaces invite effortless entertaining or quiet reflection, while the primary suite offers a serene retreat with its own sitting area and walk-in closet. Properties of this architectural significance very rarely come on the market in New Mexico. A design duo’s 2024 restoration has brought it to peak condition, honoring Hoshour’s original vision."
1731 Notre Dame Drive NE in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is currently listed for $695,000 by Kris Cannaday and Morgan Cannaday of Ida Kelly Realtors.
