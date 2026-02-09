SubscribeSign In
Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in AlbuquerqueView 13 Photos

Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque

Designed by Mies van der Rohe student Harvey Hoshour, the updated home is a rare example of International Style architecture in the region.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 1731 Notre Dame Drive NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Price: $695,000

Year Built: 1969

Architect: Harvey Hoshour

Renovation Date: 2024

Footprint: 2,800 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.26 acres

AcresFrom the Agent: "1731 Notre Dame Drive is one of the few examples of International Style modernism in Albuquerque—a city dominated by Pueblo Revival architecture. Designed by Harvey Hoshour, this 1969 residence features two pavilions elevated on pilotis, connected by a dramatic glass foyer with mountain views. Open-plan living and dining spaces invite effortless entertaining or quiet reflection, while the primary suite offers a serene retreat with its own sitting area and walk-in closet. Properties of this architectural significance very rarely come on the market in New Mexico. A design duo’s 2024 restoration has brought it to peak condition, honoring Hoshour’s original vision."

Architect Harvey Hoshour designed the home as as a direct tribute to Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye.&nbsp;

Architect Harvey Hoshour designed the home as as a direct tribute to Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye. 

Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque - Photo 2 of 12 -
A glass foyer connects the home’s two volumes.

A glass foyer connects the home’s two volumes.

Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque - Photo 4 of 12 -
The 40-foot-long wall of glass frames views of Sandia Mountain.

The 40-foot-long wall of glass frames views of Sandia Mountain.

Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque - Photo 6 of 12 -
Harvey Hoshour, the architect, studied under Mies van der Rohe and is known for his work on the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and the KiMo Theater restoration in Albuquerque.

Harvey Hoshour, the architect, studied under Mies van der Rohe and is known for his work on the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and the KiMo Theater restoration in Albuquerque.

Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque - Photo 8 of 12 -
Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque - Photo 9 of 12 -
Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque - Photo 10 of 12 -
Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque - Photo 11 of 12 -
Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye Inspired This $695K Midcentury in Albuquerque - Photo 12 of 12 -

1731 Notre Dame Drive NE in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is currently listed for $695,000 by Kris Cannaday and Morgan Cannaday of Ida Kelly Realtors. 

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.