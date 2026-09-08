The Youtube Game Show That Judges You by Your Bedroom

Welcome to #TradesTok, an interview series where design-related content creators share what goes into building their online and IRL businesses. The 2000s brought us voyeuristic home series like MTV’s Cribs and Room Raiders, so it only makes sense that from the Y2K revival of the 2020s a similar genre has emerged. A growing niche of short-form "shows" are following the familiar format and tone of early-aughts TV series that explored what our homes say about us, but for the social media generation. Some of them are the brainchildren of creators: Caleb Simpson’s schtick of asking strangers how much they pay for rent made him a TikTok staple with 8.7 million followers (at the time of writing) and a career revolved around video home tours—often now with celebrities—that bridge the gap between glossy Architectural Digest home tours, reality TV candor, and game show investigations. Internet personalities like Seth Hollingsworth form their TikTok and Youtube presences around comedic reactions to celebrity homes and unusual Zillow listings, while others regularly post similar short-form reviews of famous people’s properties and other eye-catching real estate. Production studios are investing in the genre too. "Digital TV studio" Gymnasium launched the man-cave-tour short-form show Boy Room in 2024 and made it into a makeover series in its second season, the result of an Amazon Prime partnership that also led to the 2025 Girl Room spin-off. It also developed Roommate Court, an Instagram and TikTok series in which an in-home comedian-judge settles conflicts between cohabitators.

Ben Mora, the host of Interior Motives, is a rising star in this space. The Youtube game show—which has 140,000 subscribers and more than 6.9 million views on the platform (at the time of writing)—sees Mora and a rotating selection of contestants hop on a remote call to look at photos of three bedrooms submitted by their owners (plus a bonus space, like the inside of a fridge or a workspace) and try to guess each person’s identity down to age, sexuality, gender identity, and location. So far, Mora’s roster of contestants has included celebrity/artist/comedian/internet-personality players like Courtney Love, Margaret Cho, Jeremy O. Harris, Julio Torres, Juliana Huxtable, Jake Cornell, Marley Gotterer, and Kay Poyer. Most of the submissions come from viewers in the U.S., though there is the occasional international edition. It plays like a points-based version of Room Raiders. (The tagline is: "You show us your bed and we guess who’s been in it.")

Ben Mora launched the online game show Interior Motives in summer 2025.

Mora started Interior Motives a year ago as an extension of the Seeking Derangements comedy podcast he cohosts with friends. "It was just a little bonus series I started," he says, continuing that the side project quickly gained traction, pushing him to relaunch it as a separate series. The core premise came to him when he was watching TikToks and saw a video of a person’s room and tried to guess who they were by space alone. "Then, I was looking around my room, laying on a mattress with no bed frame. I was like, ‘This room looks really gay.’" The show found success in short-form clips on Instagram and TikTok that drove attention to full episodes on YouTube and Patreon, where patrons pay $7 a month to access bonus content and the ability to play live with him. In recent months, its popularity has expanded much beyond its original (largely queer, in comedy, and/or chronically online) audience. We spoke with Mora about why he thinks Interior Motives is having a moment and what drives the enthusiasm for gamified home tour shows. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity. On why the show is resonating

It’s the candidness of the show, it’s the concept of the show, but also, in so many ways, interiors are the new fashion, or they’re the new way to display your personality. Post-Covid, with the rise of TikTok, people became very attuned to what are functionally sets for them, even if you have a lower count of followers. What’s in the room? How is that going to portray your personality? The bedroom and interiors have become a new space of performance for people, and with that performance comes judgment. We’re able to play off of internet archetypes like the performative male or the "fake" bi girl [in a way] that isn’t actually about seeing them. It’s about seeing their stuff. The show is speculative as well—it allows us to engage in these stereotypes without actually passing judgment. We talk a lot about identity: sexual identity, gender identity…. For a long time these conversations have been a little daunting. It’s a minefield because it can be loaded with moralizing or bigotry, depending which direction you may be coming from. The show manages to package these conversations in a way that unburdens it from the pressure. It feels transgressive, and I think that’s what gets the biggest laugh. On the influence of early-aughts home shows

It shares DNA with Queer Eye, in that gay people are bursting into your space and critiquing you. Queer Eye, gen one. Gen two? It’s inspired by GeoGuessr too. Part of the idea was, What if you did GeoGuessr for gender? For sexuality? On viewers playing the game at home We’re in a culture right now where everyone is so hypercritical, so it makes sense to me that people would want to play along. But I think it’s nice to see that level of actual engagement. It reminds me of American Idol, where you text a phone number: "We want this person to win!" I would like to integrate that somehow in the show, like a live stream where it’s the audience doing a poll. So much of what we watch now can be passive, and certainly my show falls into this as well. I like that people are playing it at home. It makes me really happy.

I want old people to submit their rooms. I want Boomers and Gen X to submit. I haven’t seen a retirement home. I haven’t seen any snowbirds in Florida or Arizona. Since we do international episodes, we’re getting submissions from all over, but I would like to see rooms from the Middle East, parts of South America, and Africa. Rich people too. We do get a lot of upper-income homes, but I do feel like they’re maybe a little bit more hesitant. I would love to see some sprawling mansions.

Artist Ser Serpas and internet personality Jovan Hill appeared in an international edition of Interior Motives.

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On recurring aesthetics in user-submitted rooms A lot of people don’t have seamless aesthetic continuity in their rooms. You see half-attempts at a color-drenching. You see half-attempts at a high-brow tasteslop thing. The thing that surprised me the most is that very few people are actually following through on having the completely aestheticized room. The gallery wall is huge. That’s because that’s easy. There’s plushies everywhere. Gen Z loves fake ivy. Gay men are doing USM and lots of Togo couches. I’m learning these brands from doing the show. You know a design gay when you see it. They are the ones who are really following through on the trends. On tricks of the guessing game

Trust your gut. It sounds corny, but I’ve been wrong many times and it’s because I start overthinking a certain piece of art or a book. We’re guessing various dimensions of someone’s identity—it actually doesn’t work. I’ve been playing the game for months and I haven’t gotten any better at it. On the most shocking reveals The most shocking reveal was in an international episode with Ser Serpas and Jovan Hill. It was a person in Barcelona, and they had plastic covering underneath their mattress on the floor as some sort of protective barrier. All of the books were so indicative of gay male reading habits. It was Giovanni’s Room, Allen Ginsberg, The Sluts, I think even Marquis de Sade. It felt really canon. It was all male clothes. It ended up being a 24-year-old cis girl who was a straight, but just kind of butch. That one really threw me. I just didn’t understand what was going on. I’m obsessed with that girl.

On whether contestants would "correctly" guess his room You could probably tell it’s a gay guy who’s maybe living some kind of transient lifestyle because it’s just like a suitcase, an LED face mask, and a giant matte black water bottle. Right now there is a beer on my windowsill. There’s Zyn cartridges everywhere and belts and boxers. My suit is there. You could be able to tell. The last permanent place I was living, people would probably guess lesbian because of the big wooden furniture and worldly ceramics and Renaissance art. It reads more like lesbian den.

The show’s tagline is: "You show us your bed and we guess who’s been in it."

On his relationship to interior design It’s fraught. I’ve been living at sublets, and that defines my relationship to interiors in a negative sense in that it forecloses the possibility that I could invest a lot of money into something or time to think about it. It’s an afterthought for me when it comes to what I personally put up in the room. I’ve never been particularly interested. I’m interested in it insofar as what it says about the people who live there…in terms of, Why do gay men have marble busts all over their apartments? Why is that happening? On his advice for decorating