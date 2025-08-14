Inside Muttville, the Cage-Free Dog Shelter Designed With Help From Ken Fulk

The carpet is Missoni. That’s what Sherri Franklin, founder and CEO of San Francisco’s Muttville dog rescue, tells me as we walk up a set of stairs with pink zigzag upholstering to the second level of the Adoption Center, one of three overhauled industrial buildings in the nonprofit’s recently renovated headquarters. If designer carpet is the most atypical shelter feature I’ve noticed so far on my visit, a round light that looks suspiciously like an Astro Lighting Eclipse wall sconce also catches my eye. Later, I notice the same sconces decorating the main-level room where the dogs roam, play, and sleep freely, near a few fixtures that either are Constance Guisset’s Vertigo pendant lamps for Petite Friture or, again, are incredibly sufficient dupes.

Muttville’s new shelter in San Francisco’s Mission District opened in August 2024. On the main level, private adoption rooms pay homage to the city’s Victorian Painted Ladies. Colorful fences with flower motifs by local artist Katie Wakeman help partially enclose the area furnished with lounge chairs and futons intended for both humans and animals, where the dogs are free to roam.

To be clear, the Missoni carpet isn’t in perfect condition. It actually looks well-trodden, either from its short so-far life at Muttville, or from one prior. "We got every bit of furniture donated," says Sherri, who operated the senior dog shelter out of her own home from 2007 until 2011, when it moved to its first official cage-free location. Though her oversize frames, patterned pants, and accent scarf, all in a similar ochre that accents her beige sweater and booties, tip me off that expressive style is probably a value of hers, that’s not why there’s so much capital D-decor here. Much of it came from the warehouse of Sherri’s good friend, interior designer Ken Fulk, whose team contributed (pro bono) to furnishing the three-building complex, which was renovated by California firm Tannerhecht Architecture.

Tannerhecht Architecture did the renovation, while Ken Fulk contributed to the interior design. The project won a 2025 Honor Award from the International Interior Design Association.

Muttville employee Patty Stanton walks a group of dogs along the curvy walkway at the rear entrance, where the dogs are brought into the shelter. A Lombark Street sign along the path nods to San Francisco’s famous winding landmark.

The new Muttville shelter comprises 18,000 square feet of interior space: the Adoption Center (with the indoor play areas and offices), Home of New Beginnings (where the dogs go through intake), and Rescue Center (which houses the on-site vet clinic), all connected by a paved courtyard. It’s here where I lay eyes on a Chihuahua named Prince Bayani. He’s lifting a leg on the designated fire hydrant pee patch below artist Debra Walker’s towering Playland mural, which Sherri tells me is a reference to the city’s bygone amusement park. If the shelter’s interiors are colorful, the names it gives its temporary residents match. Over the next few hours, I’ll (happily) be approached for pets, sniffs, and the occasional bark by Corn Bread Stuffing, Dot Com, Cool Whip, Ophelia, and Squeak, among others. (In truth, I’m the one to approach Ophelia, who dons a fuzzy purple sweater and mostly stays put on a futon in the main area, as she’s largely lost her sight and hearing.) As we walk through the courtyard toward the Home of New Beginnings, I ask Sherri about Fulk’s role in the project. He wasn’t directly involved "as often as I would’ve loved," she tells me, but she worked "very, very close" with some of his designers. "He’s always jetting off to Paris...doing a project in Los Angeles and this and that. But we would do, ‘What would Ken do?’ And then Ken would come with a bunch of different ideas, and then we would sort of make decisions around it." She mentions that some of the furniture also came from the San Francisco International Airport’s China Airlines VIP Lounge, which was going through a remodel, as well as another design company that was "downsizing."

Local artist Debra Walker’s Playland mural sets the backdrop for the outdoor courtyard. A fire hydrant pee patch has drains to reduce lingering smells. The dog-shaped benches by sculptor Colin Selig were made using repurposed propane tanks.



"I’m not afraid to ask," Sherri says. "I’m not asking for me, I’m asking for the dogs." One such dog—a tiny, scraggly one—lets out a small bark from a glass-enclosed intake area that we pass by to enter the Zen Room. Its wood-slatted ceilings, origami-style pendant lights, and Zen garden wallpaper play on the theme. (The room is meant to allow dogs to "decompress" upon arriving to the shelter.) I notice an RDL barstool from Andreu World in the corner near a wood-and-rattan dresser and a desk with a small sculpture of a dog meditating. "We talked about what we wanted it to feel like for the dogs and the people," Sherri continues as we cross the hall to the Glam Shampoochery, where floral dog wallpaper and pale-pink subway tiles punch up an otherwise standard grooming facility.

When new dogs enter the shelter, they can decompress in the Zen Room.

Across the windy Lombark Street concrete path in the Rescue Center, though, there are noticeably fewer Instagram-y touches. Muttville has a full-time vet staff who work five days a week doing spay/neuter procedures, tumor removals, and dental work, Sherri tells me, to "get dogs really ready for their new beginning." There are a few active procedures happening in the facility, so we only do a quick walk-through, but it’s enough time for one of the vets to bring over a large mason jar filled with discarded dog teeth. "This is four months’ work of teeth...now we’re only saving canines, the huge ones," the vet tells me. When I comment that the teeth look like seashells, the vet replies: "They don’t smell like it."

Across the hall, the Glam Shampoochery is decorated with pink wall tiles and dog wallpaper.

While I have to imagine that aesthetic touches like Zen garden wallpaper, or, in the Adoption Center, pastel-colored rooms with doorways shaped like houses that nod to San Francisco’s Painted Ladies, seem more for the people than the animals, there are certain areas where it feels clearer how the shelter’s look could also function in the dogs’ favor. From the street, Muttville’s bright-yellow facade with a striped awning and mosaic mural could easily be mistaken for a trendy Brooklyn ceramics studio, if not for its large window with a direct view into the dogs’ open lounging area. It’s meant to draw people in and encourage them stay long enough to potentially make an adoption. "I do think this is the model for the future," Sherri says, not long before we pass a couch that, she mentions casually, "somebody said was worth about $37,000." When I try to prod about the costs, she says that while all of the shelter’s designer furniture was donated, buying and renovating the building was...expensive. But she adds: "It doesn’t have to be done to this large scale...the idea of making it into someplace that is welcoming to humans, not a scary animal shelter. I don’t want people to get scared away and not do what we’re doing because they think, Oh, well they had a lot of money."

Ophelia finds a spot on a sofa in the Cuddle Den on the Adoption Center’s second floor, where Muttville dogs can meet with potential adopters. The Country Dogs toile wallpaper follows the canine theme on the walls of the Shampoochery, as well as in the downstairs reception, where a wall is covered in Ken Fulk’s Designer Dogs wallpaper (not pictured).