An Expecting Mother Turns Her Tiny London Loft Into a Baby-Ready Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Tarry + Perry

From the Architect: "Our client, a single professional woman, was looking for a change of scenery and bought a flat in a converted factory in South East London. The flat is part of the Alaska Building, a 1930s industrial building minutes from the London Bridge. A month after she moved in, she found out she was expecting a baby. Her priorities changed, but she wouldn’t give up her beloved mini-loft. She appointed us instead and briefed us to add more storage and make the apartment warm and cozy.

"We started by replastering all the walls and leaving them bare, showing the dusty pink hue and the trowel’s marks. Then, we painted everything that was once gray in a warm shade of chocolate brown. This gave the original industrial features a soft makeover. We allocated a large part of the budget to built-in joinery, which we designed to suit the space and her needs.