Heavy Metal Gives This $643K Lisbon Flat an Industrial Edge

Renovation Architect: AB+AC Architects

Footprint: 775 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Crafted by AB+AC Architects, this one-bedroom apartment with an artistic, industrial edge is the perfect pied-à-terre for a design-savvy individual or couple. Centrally located, it is within a five-minute walk of Campo de Ourique, Estrela Park, São Bento, and Príncipe Real. Discreetly positioned behind a stainless steel door, the kitchen boasts ample space for meal preparation, high-grade appliances, and premium finishes. Located in the vibrant heart of Rato, this apartment is perfect for those who want to have all that Lisbon has to offer right at their fingertips."