Heavy Metal Gives This $643K Lisbon Flat an Industrial Edge

The newly renovated apartment has a kitchen wrapped in mesh, a mirrored bathroom door, and a stainless steel shower curtain.
Text by
Location: Rua do Sol ao Rato, Lisbon

Price: €615,000 (approximately $643,062 USD)

Renovation Date: 2024

Renovation Architect: AB+AC Architects

Footprint: 775 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Crafted by AB+AC Architects, this one-bedroom apartment with an artistic, industrial edge is the perfect pied-à-terre for a design-savvy individual or couple. Centrally located, it is within a five-minute walk of Campo de Ourique, Estrela Park, São Bento, and Príncipe Real. Discreetly positioned behind a stainless steel door, the kitchen boasts ample space for meal preparation, high-grade appliances, and premium finishes. Located in the vibrant heart of Rato, this apartment is perfect for those who want to have all that Lisbon has to offer right at their fingertips."

A double door opens to a street-facing Juliet balcony along the living room’s curved southeastern wall.

A built-in dining nook divides the living room from the bedroom.

In the bedroom, a large rectangular mirror doubles as a door to the bathroom.

The kitchen is set behind an industrial metal screen.

Pine is utilized throughout the home, however the kitchen cabinetry is treated with a darker stain.

Like the kitchen finishes and bathroom door, the shower curtain is stainless steel.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

