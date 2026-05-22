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Raw Concrete Meets Refined Details in This $535K Melbourne LoftView 12 Photos

Raw Concrete Meets Refined Details in This $535K Melbourne Loft

Set above a bakery, the flat has oak flooring, crisp white cabinetry, and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.
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Location: 102/1 Wilson Avenue, Brunswick, Victoria, Australia

Price: $750,000 - $800,000 (approximately $535,203 - $570,884 USD)

Year Built: 2022

Developers: Neometro and Milieu

Architect: Fieldwork

Footprint: 969 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Expansive, single-level space framed by a 3.6-meter concrete ceiling and extensive double-glazing creates a bold, warehouse-inspired setting for refined contemporary living in this impressive, approximately 90-square-meter apartment. A substantial interior overlooking peaceful landscaped gardens features a vast stretch of living, dining, and work-from-home space to configure as desired, backed by wide, stack-sliding doors and large-scale glazing. This apartment stands apart in its class through sheer proportion, versatility and quality of finish. Coupled with a secure covered car space and a storage cage on title, the best of Brunswick is at the doorstep—Sydney Road’s cafes and restaurants, Barkly Square shopping, the train station and trams—along with Royal and Princes Parks, major hospitals, and the University of Melbourne."

Designed by Neometro and Milieu, this Melbourne loft pairs industrial concrete details with refined finishes.

Designed by Neometro and Milieu, this Melbourne loft pairs industrial concrete details with refined finishes.

Track lighting illuminates the living area.

Track lighting illuminates the living area.

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Raw Concrete Meets Refined Details in This $535K Melbourne Loft - Photo 3 of 11 -
&nbsp;Oak flooring runs throughout the flat.

 Oak flooring runs throughout the flat.

Linen curtains span a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows.

Linen curtains span a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows.

Raw Concrete Meets Refined Details in This $535K Melbourne Loft - Photo 6 of 11 -
Raw Concrete Meets Refined Details in This $535K Melbourne Loft - Photo 7 of 11 -
Raw Concrete Meets Refined Details in This $535K Melbourne Loft - Photo 8 of 11 -
Raw Concrete Meets Refined Details in This $535K Melbourne Loft - Photo 9 of 11 -
Large sliders open the living area to a small balcony.

Large sliders open the living area to a small balcony.

The apartment sits above&nbsp;Iris Bakery.

The apartment sits above Iris Bakery.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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