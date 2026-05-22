Raw Concrete Meets Refined Details in This $535K Melbourne Loft

From the Agent: "Expansive, single-level space framed by a 3.6-meter concrete ceiling and extensive double-glazing creates a bold, warehouse-inspired setting for refined contemporary living in this impressive, approximately 90-square-meter apartment. A substantial interior overlooking peaceful landscaped gardens features a vast stretch of living, dining, and work-from-home space to configure as desired, backed by wide, stack-sliding doors and large-scale glazing. This apartment stands apart in its class through sheer proportion, versatility and quality of finish. Coupled with a secure covered car space and a storage cage on title, the best of Brunswick is at the doorstep—Sydney Road’s cafes and restaurants, Barkly Square shopping, the train station and trams—along with Royal and Princes Parks, major hospitals, and the University of Melbourne."