SubscribeSign In
There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis HouseView 12 Photos

There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House

The woodsy ’70s residence has a massive sunroom, a backyard pool, and lots of indoor vegetation.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: 69 Goodway Lane, Memphis, Tennessee

Price: $699,000

Year Built: 1976

Architect: Bob Browne

Footprint: 3,803 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.38 Acres

From the Agent: "Follow Goodway Lane to the end to find an architectural gem with a jaw-dropping, multistory, skylit living space. You’ll feel like you could float through the soaring windows right out to the pool in its naturalistic setting. The kitchen has been renovated with high-end appliances including three dishwasher drawers, a massive gas range, and double ovens. There’s an ice maker, wet bar, and wine coolers for entertaining, and a breakfast room with a pool view for peaceful mornings. There is also a three-car attached garage plus a detached single garage and a large workshop. The interior planting beds were a signature of architect Bob Browne, a leader of modern architecture in Memphis. Outside, enjoy a bluestone porch, multiple patios and decks, and an outdoor kitchen under a wisteria-draped pergola."

There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House - Photo 1 of 12 -
A skylight and double-height floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of sunlight for the living room’s vegetation.

A skylight and double-height floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of sunlight for the living room’s vegetation.

There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House - Photo 3 of 12 -
There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House - Photo 4 of 12 -
There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House - Photo 5 of 12 -
There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House - Photo 6 of 12 -
There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House - Photo 7 of 12 -
There’s one fireplace in the living room, and a second fireplace in the primary suite.

There’s one fireplace in the living room, and a second fireplace in the primary suite.

The upstairs bedrooms have lofted areas, and they share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

The upstairs bedrooms have lofted areas, and they share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House - Photo 10 of 12 -
The primary bedroom has not one, but two en suite bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has not one, but two en suite bathrooms.

There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House - Photo 12 of 12 -

69 Goodway Lane in Memphis, Tennessee, is currently listed for $699,000 by Margaret Mikkelsen of Marx-Bensdorf Realtors.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.