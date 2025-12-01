There’s a Tree in the Living Room of This $700K Memphis House

From the Agent: "Follow Goodway Lane to the end to find an architectural gem with a jaw-dropping, multistory, skylit living space. You’ll feel like you could float through the soaring windows right out to the pool in its naturalistic setting. The kitchen has been renovated with high-end appliances including three dishwasher drawers, a massive gas range, and double ovens. There’s an ice maker, wet bar, and wine coolers for entertaining, and a breakfast room with a pool view for peaceful mornings. There is also a three-car attached garage plus a detached single garage and a large workshop. The interior planting beds were a signature of architect Bob Browne, a leader of modern architecture in Memphis. Outside, enjoy a bluestone porch, multiple patios and decks, and an outdoor kitchen under a wisteria-draped pergola."