SubscribeSign In
In San Juan, Creatives Are Spinning New Takes on Tradition

In San Juan, Creatives Are Spinning New Takes on Tradition

Vintage boutique owner Monica Oquendo says that for a fresh crop of Puerto Rican designers in and around the capital, “the island factor is always present.”
Text by
Illustrations by

This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.

For the last 13 years, Monica Oquendo has owned a vintage boutique in San Juan that aims to cultivate local appreciation for Puerto Rican design and art in addition to fostering new generations of jewelry, apparel, and ceramic designers. Born and raised in the city, she graduated from the University of Puerto Rico and worked in advertising before opening her shop, Electroshock, in the Santurce neighborhood.

Oquendo believes the past is inextricable from the future of Puerto Rican design. "Our colony status influences our aesthetic," she says, "from the Spanish Revival themes to the actual uses of resources and the availability of material." She points to the prevalence of wicker and wood furniture. "Many artists and workers are also redefining traditional pieces," she says. Take, for example, losas criollas. The eye-popping, patterned tiles made of compressed cement and pigment have been popular for many moons. But in the hands of contemporary designers, they look fresh and undeniably Puerto Rican.

There are also numerous artisans offering contemporary takes on Isla Del Sol pottery, which emerged in the middle of the 20th century, full of joyful and jaunty embraces of geometry and repetition. "From knitwork like mundillo to the ironwork that was very famous in patio furniture," Oquendo says, "we’re always celebrating our roots." That doesn’t mean living in the past, though. "It’s a new take, but the island factor is always present."

Monica Oquendo’s picks
Lámpara Relicario by Conloque
Lámpara Relicario by Conloque
Conloque is a ceramic and polymer clay studio focused on handmade jewelry and homeware items. The name—translated to “with what”—is based on the idea of starting a project with whatever is at your hands at the moment, believing that you’ll grow in the process.
Shop
“Sin Amor No Hay Revolución” Embroidery by Lulu Varona
“Sin Amor No Hay Revolución” Embroidery by Lulu Varona
Without Love There Is No Revolution, 2024. Cotton thread embroidered on dyed Aida cloth, 30 x 41 inches.
Shop
Side Ways Chair by Esteban Gabriel Eïeri
Side Ways Chair by Esteban Gabriel Eïeri
Side Ways Chair by Esteban Gabriel Eïeri
Shop
“Estudio De Caso 56.3” Painting by Natalia Sanchez
“Estudio De Caso 56.3” Painting by Natalia Sanchez
Sanchez’s work seeks to record and investigate the overlooked aspects of Puerto Rico’s present-day urban environment. In Estudio de Caso 56.3 (Case Study 56.3) she examines the vernacular middle-class homes that were constructed in Puerto Rican urban areas from the 1950s through 1970s.
Shop
2B from Serie Boquete Mirror by Estudio Santos
2B from Serie Boquete Mirror by Estudio Santos
2B from Serie Boquete Mirror by Estudio Santos
Shop
Colored Porcelain Vessel by Zule Alejandro
Colored Porcelain Vessel by Zule Alejandro
Dimensions: 10" x 8" x 2.5"
Shop
“1990, Santurce, Puerto Rico” Painting by Rogelio Báez Vega
“1990, Santurce, Puerto Rico” Painting by Rogelio Báez Vega
Oil, beeswax, and gold powdered pigment on canvas, 56” x 66 1⁄2”, Ralph G. Christiansen collection.
Shop
Abuela’s Veranda Table by Bena Creativa
Abuela’s Veranda Table by Bena Creativa
Abuela’s Veranda Table by Bena Creativa
Shop

We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Return to "Meet the New American Design Capitals"

Published

Topics

Profiles

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.