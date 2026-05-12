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In Praise of Architectural FolliesView 5 Photos
Dwell Magazine

In Praise of Architectural Follies

While they’re not necessarily necessary, these contemporary takes on outdoor diversions might be just what we need right now.
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You don’t really need them, but they’re a delight to encounter. Such is the purpose, if there is one, to the folly. The architectural folly as it’s understood today has its roots in the manicured and mannered gardens of 18th-century Europe. Placed in the landscape, often shaped like tiny buildings, they are indeed architectural constructions—as opposed to, say, sculptures—but they’re extraneous, either completely useless or, at least, not strictly essential, made for surprise, admiration, or diversion. The tradition of these playful design dalliances continues to amuse in a contemporary context, but they come in forms particular to our moment—and may actually, accidentally, have utility: reflecting contemporary social obsessions. Here are some of our recent favorites.

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William Hanley
Editor-in-Chief, Dwell
William Hanley is Dwell’s editor-in-chief, previously executive editor at Surface, senior editor at Architectural Record, news editor at ArtNews, and staff writer at Rhizome, among other roles.

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