In Praise of Architectural Follies

You don’t really need them, but they’re a delight to encounter. Such is the purpose, if there is one, to the folly. The architectural folly as it’s understood today has its roots in the manicured and mannered gardens of 18th-century Europe. Placed in the landscape, often shaped like tiny buildings, they are indeed architectural constructions—as opposed to, say, sculptures—but they’re extraneous, either completely useless or, at least, not strictly essential, made for surprise, admiration, or diversion. The tradition of these playful design dalliances continues to amuse in a contemporary context, but they come in forms particular to our moment—and may actually, accidentally, have utility: reflecting contemporary social obsessions. Here are some of our recent favorites.