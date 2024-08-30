In London, a Victorian Gets a Bubblegum Pink Makeover

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Office S&M Architects have transformed a Victorian house in north London into a bright and generous family home. Glazed pink pillow-shaped tiles drape the exterior, drawing upon the clients’ love of municipal architecture.

"Office S&M Architects have remodeled and extended a Victorian terrace house in north London to create a spacious living space for a young family of four. Beacon House draws upon the clients’ love of municipal buildings and public infrastructure, to create a home which is both robust and delicate at the same time.

"A palette of materials and pastel colors was chosen for the project that take inspiration from public buildings such as swimming pools, leisure centers, and railway stations. In these buildings, glazed tiles are commonly used as a protective layer to prolong the lifespan of a building, while also conveying a feeling of richness on a budget. This material approach has been used in the designs to create a generous quality to the spaces, while also making sure the home is hardwearing.

"Beacon House is externally tiled with handmade glazed tiles in a pink shade that complements the house's warm brick tones. These have been custom made for the project by Materials Assemble and each tile has been made using extruded clay and hand craftsmanship. The tiles are exactly scaled-up versions of the curved corner tiles found on the London underground, and the pink-colored glaze is the same as used in the Hammersmith and City Line stations.