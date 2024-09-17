In Belgium, a Wooden Home Nestled in the Dunes Is Thoughtfully Restored

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: " The existing house has a rich history; it was bombed during World War II and only the half-buried floor with the bedrooms survived. In the 1960s, the upper floor was rebuilt in wood.

"The starting point of the design process was to maintain the unique character of this historical building, which boasted the original optimal orientation and clever layout, and preserve as much as possible. The majority of the wooden interior structure was retained, while the old wooden panels on the facade were replaced with insulation and sleek black-stained wooden planks. The roof was also renovated, with the roof edge raised slightly so that the newly installed solar panels appeared to be sunken into the roof.

"The challenge was to renovate the house with its history and potential in mind, while maintaining its authenticity. We aimed for minimal spatial and visual impact on the environment, but with a maximum positive impact on the residents' experience. This wooden structure, together with the remnants of the original house, now form the basis for a further transformation and regeneration of this location.

"Together with the residents, we adhered to the principle of preserving as much as possible of the original house and integrating it into nature in a modest way. The use of sustainable, natural materials such as wood for finishing enhances that feeling. Additionally, the house is half embedded in the dunes, making it seem more compact but still providing the comfort of two floors.