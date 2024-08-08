Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the RainforestView 17 Photos

In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest

An architect and builder couple design a home with a layout first informed by months of camping onsite.
Text by
View 17 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Blue Mountains, Australia

Architect: Sally Meaton Architects 

Footprint: 1,100 square feet

Builder: Invue Homes

Photographer: Tom Ferguson / @tfadtomferguson

From the Architect: "Kasa Cabin is nestled on five pristine acres in the lush rainforest of Mount Wilson in the Blue Mountains. Originally conceived as a cozy weekender for two adventurous souls exploring nearby canyons and hiking trails, Kasa grew from a minimalist weekend getaway into a comfortable family home, blending ancient rammed earth techniques with modern architectural detailing. 

"Crafted during Sydney's lockdowns by Karl and Sally, a builder and architect duo, Kasa is a testament to their passion for sustainable design. Its layout, meticulously planned over months of onsite camping, minimizes impact on the fragile Wet Sclerophyll Forest, ensuring harmony with the local ecosystem. As the couple's family expanded, so did Kasa, adapting to accommodate their needs while preserving its compact footprint. 

"After a neighboring house was lost to the 2019 bushfires on the same road, flame zone construction was implemented to enhance the safety of the house. This led to the selection of locally sourced rammed earth and standing seam metal roofing. Retractable fire shutters were skillfully incorporated into the off-form concrete facade, ensuring peace of mind against bushfire threats while preserving the cabin's aesthetic appeal. 

"Inside, Kasa exudes serenity. Every room showcases the natural beauty of rammed earth, complemented by framed views of the rainforest. The soaring gable roof creates a double height space over the kitchen and living areas, adorned with raw fiber cement ceilings and bespoke timber features. 

"Wood plays a pivotal role, sourced sustainably from trees on the property. After years of natural drying, these timbers were transformed into exquisite joinery, slats, louvres, and impressive flooring slabs that line the main living and dining spaces. 

"Surrounded by a lush green lawn and majestic eucalypts, Kasa seamlessly blends into its bushland setting, offering a sanctuary where weekends are spent hiking through forests, preparing meals by the fire, drinking wine, and embracing a slower pace of life. Here, the remoteness fosters a deep connection with nature, a constant source of humility and inspiration for its inhabitants."

In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 1 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 2 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 3 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 4 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 5 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 6 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 7 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 8 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 9 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 10 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 11 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 12 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 13 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 14 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 15 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 16 of 17 -
In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest - Photo 17 of 17 -
g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.