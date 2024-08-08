In Australia, Rammed Earth is Complemented by Framed Views of the Rainforest

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details: Location: Blue Mountains, Australia

Photographer: Tom Ferguson / @tfadtomferguson From the Architect: "Kasa Cabin is nestled on five pristine acres in the lush rainforest of Mount Wilson in the Blue Mountains. Originally conceived as a cozy weekender for two adventurous souls exploring nearby canyons and hiking trails, Kasa grew from a minimalist weekend getaway into a comfortable family home, blending ancient rammed earth techniques with modern architectural detailing. "Crafted during Sydney's lockdowns by Karl and Sally, a builder and architect duo, Kasa is a testament to their passion for sustainable design. Its layout, meticulously planned over months of onsite camping, minimizes impact on the fragile Wet Sclerophyll Forest, ensuring harmony with the local ecosystem. As the couple's family expanded, so did Kasa, adapting to accommodate their needs while preserving its compact footprint.

"After a neighboring house was lost to the 2019 bushfires on the same road, flame zone construction was implemented to enhance the safety of the house. This led to the selection of locally sourced rammed earth and standing seam metal roofing. Retractable fire shutters were skillfully incorporated into the off-form concrete facade, ensuring peace of mind against bushfire threats while preserving the cabin's aesthetic appeal. "Inside, Kasa exudes serenity. Every room showcases the natural beauty of rammed earth, complemented by framed views of the rainforest. The soaring gable roof creates a double height space over the kitchen and living areas, adorned with raw fiber cement ceilings and bespoke timber features. "Wood plays a pivotal role, sourced sustainably from trees on the property. After years of natural drying, these timbers were transformed into exquisite joinery, slats, louvres, and impressive flooring slabs that line the main living and dining spaces.